Shuker: Why We're Bringing Maple Leafs Star Bill Barilko's Story To The Big Screen

The script practically writes itself. The Barilko story reads like a Hollywood movie. That Hollywood actually played a part in it is only fitting: a blue-collar boy born into a blue-collar Ukrainian immigrant family in a blue-collar mining town in Northern Ontario who worked and willed his way from the frozen ponds and frigid arenas of Timmins all the way up to the secular shrine of Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, via the beaches and beauty of Hollywood, and scored the greatest goal in Leafs lore, only to perish in a plane crash while on a fishing trip four months later, not to be found for 11 years.