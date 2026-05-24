Sowing Seeds: Bryce Pickford Has Gone From Undrafted To Intriguing NHL Prospect
Bryce Pickford’s farm-fresh approach to training has taken him from undrafted to intriguing NHL prospect. And as captain in Medicine Hat, he’s used those same hardworking traits to inspire a surprising squad.
Last spring, Bryce Pickford caught the hockey world off guard when he put together an eight-game playoff scoring streak that helped the Medicine Hat Tigers win their first WHL championship since 2007.
After jumping from two goals to 20 in the regular season, the right-shot defender finished with 13 goals in 18 playoff games, then added two more during the Memorial Cup. That heater wasn’t just about puck luck.
“I was honestly starting to have more fun at the rink and be more relaxed,” he said. “It just came to me. A lot of it came from off-ice workouts, shooting pucks late at night and all that. But the biggest thing was just being myself.”
After the Memorial Cup final ended in a loss to the London Knights, Pickford got to work. He built more strength at the family farm near Chauvin, Alta., and improved his skills through a couple of renowned programs.
“My dad’s trained me my whole life, so he put me through some pretty brutal workouts in the summer,” he said. “We also skate with Darryl Belfry, and we do some PEP (Power Edge Pro) as well.”
After Pickford was passed over in his first year of draft eligibility (2024), the Montreal Canadiens snapped him up as a 19-year-old in the third round last summer. Six months later, while proving his breakout was no fluke, he got a Christmas present when he signed an entry-level contract Dec. 24.
This season, Medicine Hat’s roster was gutted by a long list of departures, including superstar prospect Gavin McKenna, captain Oasiz Wiesblatt and goalie Harrison Meneghin. Expectations were modest – from the outside, anyway. After Pickford took the reins as captain in September, the Tigers thrived. They improved by 10 points in the standings, captured their second consecutive division title and hit the 50-win mark for the first time since 2017.
Pickford’s leadership style favors action over words. The up-at-dawn conditioning ritual that’s been forged by his farm chores now defines the Tigers’ daily routine at Co-op Place.
“I like to lead by example,” he said. “Waking up early in the morning and doing a workout first thing, that’s one of the key things for our team. That’s why we’re so disciplined and doing as well as we are.”
The buy-in has yielded results across the roster. It’s been hard to miss the ascent of draft-eligible twins Markus and Liam Ruck, whose red-hot stretch run propelled them to first and second in WHL scoring.
As for Pickford, the 20-year-old set his sights on 50 goals, and if he hadn’t missed a month in mid-winter due to injury, he probably would have made it. His final mark of 45 was still the most by a CHL defenseman since Bryan Fogarty put up 47 for Niagara Falls in 1988-89.
Pickford’s scoring prowess and the Tigers’ strong performance have nudged him into the hockey limelight, and he’s savoring every moment.
“I dreamed of this as a kid,” he said. “For it to start to show a little bit now, it’s pretty cool. It’s a privilege to be in my footsteps.”
Pickford was ranked Montreal’s No. 7 prospect in Future Watch 2026. And there’s more talent lurking in the wings. Pickford’s younger brothers Reily, 18, and Kane, 16, also play defense and have been following the same training regimen.
“They give me a run for my money every time I skate with them and do 1-on-1s against them,” he said. “They’re hard to beat now because they’re so much more grown up. They’re going to be good hockey players.”
Top 100 NHLers 2026 provides a look at the top 100 players in the NHL, PHWL playoff previews, as well as features on Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini, and more.