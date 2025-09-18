Spotlighting Eight True Hockey Players

This is an advertorial for True Hockey, which The Hockey News owner W. Graeme Roustan acquired.

True Hockey is built on passion and precision.

Every stick, skate and piece of gear is the result of obsessive engineering, material mastery, and an unrelenting focus on tomorrow’s performance.

From Stanley Cup champions and Olympic gold medallists to future stars, True is the choice of players at every level who want uncompromising performance.

Here are eight True athletes who are entrenched in the spotlight in the NHL, PWHL and CHL.

Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas, get ready for Mitch Marner.

The 28-year-old is set to dazzle with his new team after playing nine seasons as a cornerstone of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ core. And he has the chance to take an impressive career to the next level.

Last season, Marner put up a career-high 75 assists and 102 points, which were top five numbers among all NHL players. He even set up the goal that won Canada the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators

If you want to know how to be a modern-day power forward, watch Brady Tkachuk play for the Senators.

He drives the net, parks himself in high-danger areas and piles up the shots and hits like few others.

Last season, Tkachuk took 110 shots in high-danger areas, the fourth-most in the NHL, while 16 of his 29 goals came in that zone. And in 2023-24, he scored the most goals by a player who recorded at least 290 hits in a season, with 37 tallies and 294 checks.

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

Jake Sanderson is already a top-pairing defenseman, trusted in all situations.

The 23-year-old recorded 199 speed bursts of 20 miles per hour and faster, including 27 speed bursts of more than 22 mph. Those were both the second-most among NHL defensemen, according to NHL Edge. After recording 32 and 38 points in his first two seasons, Sanderson had a career-high 11 goals, 46 assists and 57 points last season.

In his third NHL campaign, Sanderson finished 10th in Norris Trophy voting. If he keeps rising up the ranks, it won’t be long before he’s a true stalwart contender for the defender of the year award.

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is proving he’s one of the most dominant NHL goalies of his generation.

Hellebuyck, 32, set career bests in wins (47), goals-against average (2.00), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (eight) last season for the Jets, and he’s collecting hardware.

He became the fourth goalie in the NHL’s Expansion Era to win the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. He’s also won the Vezina Trophy three times as the goalie of the year and the William M. Jennings Trophy twice for the team that allowed the fewest goals against. He’s backstopped Team USA internationally, and he’s known for durability, regularly being among the league leaders in games started.

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington is capable of world-class performances on the biggest stages. The St. Louis Blues called him up from the AHL in 2018-19, and he backstopped them from the bottom of the NHL to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. He set an NHL rookie record for most playoff wins in a single year, with 16.

Last season, the fiery Binnington earned the net on Team Canada’s 4 Nations squad and proved doubters wrong, saving 31 of 33 shots in the final and making highlight-reel stops in overtime to help his team win it all.

Natalie Spooner, RW, Toronto Scepters

Natalie Spooner cemented herself as one of women’s hockey’s biggest names in the PWHL’s inaugural season in 2023-24.

She led the league with 20 goals and 27 points in just 24 games for Toronto and was named the top forward and most valuable player that year.

On the world stage, Spooner has won two Olympic gold medals and three World Championship titles. That’s a golden legacy for an inspirational figure who balances motherhood and elite competition.

Kelly Pannek, C, Minnesota Frost

Pannek is no stranger to gold medals, either.

With four World Championship gold medals and an Olympic championship in 2018, Pannek is a respected veteran presence and proven winner. She also won two national titles in the NCAA as a key contributor for Minnesota and won the Walter Cup in back-to-back years as part of the Minnesota Frost’s leadership group.

Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires

Belchetz possesses a rate size-skill combination at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds.

The top pick in the 2024 OHL draft produced 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points as a 16-year-old rookie while winning gold at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Belchetz is projected as a top NHL draft prospect and rising star to watch. He embodies the next generation – big, skilled and choosing True early in his career.

At its core, True is hockey’s elite engineer, the quiet disruptor in a space crowded with trends. Every product is purpose-built and relentlessly refined to deliver a genuine edge on the ice. From the feel of the puck on your blade to the response under your stride, each innovation is crafted with clear intention.

Over 55 percent of NHL goalies wear True gear, and 90 percent wear True skates, which is the most dominant position of any product category in the NHL. True is also committed to domestic manufacturing, with world-class goalie equipment handcrafted in Mascouche, Que.

For those who demand more than flash, True is the standard: purpose driven, obsessively precise, and always ahead of the curve.