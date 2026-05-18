Star Lone State Of Mind: Texas Is Now Miro Heiskanen's Home

For as much as has changed off the ice, though, surprisingly little is different about the Heiskanen we see on it. In many ways, he’s the same rearguard who touched down in Texas in 2018. Even by his own estimation, he’s simply a more refined version of the player he’s always been. He’s older, wiser and filled out physically, maybe, but still steady, stoic and unassuming – all of which makes it strange that perhaps the only marked change about Heiskanen is the chatter that surrounds him.