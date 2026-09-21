Swiss Court Blocks Bauer And Sides With TRUE In Hockey Canada Jersey Battle

A high-stakes legal ruling secures TRUE Hockey’s exclusive rights to international jerseys, overturning a $100 million Bauer deal and upholding the IIHF’s authority over global tournament branding.
A Swiss court has ruled that TRUE Hockey — not Bauer Hockey — will have exclusive rights to manufacture and market Hockey Canada jerseys at future international competitions.
The ruling, which is valued at over $100 million, settles a nine-month debate over whether individual country federations or the International Ice Hockey Federation had the final say on jersey sales.
On Dec. 30, Hockey Canada announced that it had extended its commercial partnership with Bauer Hockey until 203, making them the exclusive manufacturer to sell replica Team Canada jerseys and that Bauer would launch the national team’s new primary jersey during the 2026–2027 season.
There was just one problem: the IIHF, according to its statutes and regulations, is responsible for all commercial rights related to the presentation of major international tournaments. While the rights to logos and emblems belong to each of the national federations, it is the IIHF's role to approve all jersey designs and obtain permissions to market the jerseys.
As such, IIHF has the final say.
Hockey Canada can get Bauer to produce a jersey. But if it's not approved by the IIHF, then it cannot be worn in an international competition.
Perhaps that is why IIHF officials were caught off guard by Hockey Canada's and USA Hockey's decision to try and negotiate their own individual agreements with Bauer at a time when the IIHF was negotiating a deal with TRUE Hockey on behalf of all member federations. The revenue generated from the jersey agreement is shared among the federations to ensure the development of hockey on the international stage.
By splitting from the IIHF and negotiating their own agreement, small member federations such as Finland, Sweden and Czechia were ultimately left by the wayside — something that shocked IIHF president Luc Tardif.
"This is the first time in IIHF history that two members have broken the solidarity needed for the development of international hockey," Tardif told CBC. "As a native of Quebec, I never thought I would find myself in a situation where I have to defend the IIHF’s rights against Hockey Canada, especially on the eve of a retirement I feel I’ve earned.
"I could have done without all this, but I am the president of the international federation, and I intend to see my term through to the end. I have always fought against injustice, and I won’t stop doing so now. It’s unfortunate, because we tried to avoid this situation. But it takes two to find a solution."
It wasn't just Tardif who was surprised by Hockey Canada's actions.
Graeme Rouston, who owns The Hockey News along with TRUE Hockey, wrote that he was "floored on December 30 when I saw that Hockey Canada had extended its agreement with Bauer for eight years without issuing a call for tenders."
According to Roustan, there was no way of knowing whether Hockey Canada actually got the best deal for its members, considering that Hockey Canada didn't even bother to see what other offers were on the table.
"A competitive process could have resulted in more equipment for boys and girls across the country, or more funds to curb the constant rise in registration fees," wrote Roustan. "Private organizations — whether for-profit or not — have the right to enter into whatever agreements they choose, even bad ones.
"But since Hockey Canada receives millions of dollars annually from taxpayers, it should be held to higher standards."
Even worse is that Hockey Canada made a deal with Bauer at a time when trade relations between the U.S. and Canada have grown increasingly volatile. Bauer's head office is located in New Hampshire. TRUE Hockey, meanwhile, was relocated from Tennessee after Roustan purchased the company in Sept. 2025. It's sticks are manufactured in Brantford, Ont., while its goalie division is located in Mascouche, Que.
Roustan has also personally written to Hockey Canada’s board of directors demanding the resignations of Board Chair Jonathan Goldbloom and CEO Katherine Henderson. According to Roustan, Henderson assured him that TRUE Hockey, along with other manufacturers, would have the opportunity to participate in a competitive bidding process. Instead, there was not a call for tenders.
Further muddying the waters is that Bauer Canada’s current head of marketing, Mary-Kay Messier, sat on the selection committee that chose Henderson as Hockey Canada’s CEO in 2023. Golbloom chaired that selection committee.
"In my view, having a senior executive from Bauer — a company linked to Hockey Canada by a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract — sit on the selection committee for Hockey Canada’s next CEO raises questions regarding ethics and governance principles," Roustan wrote on his LinkedIn page. "Especially when Bauer is subsequently awarded another multi-year contract without a call for tenders, at a time when Hockey Canada is seeking public funds."