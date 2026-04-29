Team Canada's Poor Effort Earned Them An Early Exit At World U-18s

Team Canada missed out on another gold medal in IIHF competition in 2025-26. This time, it came at the World U-18s, where a lackadaisical effort cost them in the quarterfinals.
The back-to-back champions lost in the quarterfinal 4-2 to Sweden. The Canadians showed an underwhelming effort against a highly skilled Swedish squad that had underperformed at this event beforehand.
Unfortunately for Canada, the Swedes came out hot. Even after a wild and wonky second period that saw a number of calls go Canada's way, it was a deserved loss for the Canadians.
The loss means Canada will not be defending champions at any IIHF tournament, and the men's World Championship is the last chance to win gold this season.
How did we get here at the U-18s, though? That's the question many Canadian hockey fans will be asking.
Let's start with the first period and what led to the Swedes being in the driver's seat early in the game.
Canada came out flat, and Sweden skated all over the ice, winning puck battles and races to pucks with ease at times. Just over two minutes in, Olle Karlsson skated freely across the top of the Canadian crease and deflected a shot past netminder Gavin Betts to get Sweden on the board.
Sweden's intensity amped up from there. Ludvig Andersson added another later in the period on a nice passing play.
Canada had no answer for the speed and tenacity that Sweden played with in open ice and along the boards.
Despite the Canadians outshooting them in the period, they took shots from distance and bad angles while Sweden was all around the net and in the slot.
Canada came out in the second with a bit more pep in their step, but it wound up being a period where there was a fair bit of controversy.
It started with Canada's first goal, where Jaxon Jacobson cross-checked a Swede to turn the puck over before Mathis Preston set up Maddox Dagenais for a beautiful goal for the Canadians. If you don't believe that it was a bit of a missed call, just listen to Craig Button on the broadcast.
Sweden's Alexander Command responded, knocking the puck down and burying it past a scrum in front. But Canada challenged the call, and it was deemed goalie interference.
Canada started to buzz around the offensive zone a bit more. Right before time expired, Tynan Lawrence peeled out from below the goal line, fired a puck toward the net, and Callum Croskery deflected it in. It was so close that the referees elected not to drop the puck after the goal.
That said, they were fortunate to be tied after 40 minutes.
In the third, Canada seemed to be gaining some momentum, but they did not capitalize on an early power play.
Sweden, however, were able to cash in with the man advantage. Elton Hermansson found some open ice, skated below the goal line and found Nils Bartholdsson in the slot to make it 3-2.
Despite efforts to push back, Canada never really threatened for a prolonged period of time. There were a lot of one-and-done chances.
As much as Canadian fans and players would love an explanation of what happened, it came down to effort in this game.
Simply put, for much of the game, Canada lacked pace, and they weren't winning battles. Sweden were just the better team.
Sweden will advance to the semifinals, and Team Canada is heading home with nothing to show for its trip to Slovakia.
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