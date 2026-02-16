France's Hockey Federation Suspends Pierre Crinon, Who Fought Canada's Tom Wilson, For Rest Of Olympics

The French Ice Hockey Federation said it won't allow Pierre Crinon to play Team France's qualification playoff game or any other, should it advance, due to his behavior on and off the ice.
The IIHF did not suspend Canada's Tom Wilson or France's Pierre Crinon for fighting on Sunday, but one of the teams did.
France's ice hockey federation announced Crinon will not be allowed to play in the team's qualification playoff game on Tuesday or in any future games should France advance. The decision follows a hearing the player had with the president of the federation about Crinon's attitude on and off the ice.
The Federation Francaise De Hockey Sur Glace (FFHG), however, said Crinon demonstrated provocative behavior upon leaving the ice, after he and Wilson had already received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the fight.
The FFHG said Crinon's behavior was a violation of the Olympic spirit and undermined its values. The federation also said every player wearing France's national team uniform has a duty to set an example.
Crinon's teammate on Team France, Sacha Treille, told reporters in French the fight is not something he likes to see at the Olympics. Forward Dylan Fabre, meanwhile, said he did not know whether a fight was really needed.
Team France plays Germany at 6:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Crinon, a 30-year-old defenseman, plays for Grenoble in France's top hockey league. He has two goals, nine points and 66 penalty minutes in 29 games.
Earlier in the season, Crinon allegedly punched opposing goaltender Matt O'Connor in the eye. O'Connor has not played since due to concussion symptoms and required 13 stitches above his eyebrow, according to 20minutes.fr. Crinon was suspended for seven games and required to participate in educational programs on preventing violence in sports. Crinon apologized for his behavior in the incident.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.