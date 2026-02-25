Team USA's Connor Hellebuyck To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom, Trump Says

U.S. president Donald Trump said goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will soon be presented with the highest civilian honor and praised him for his 41-save gold medal game performance.
During Team USA's visit to the White House and the State of the Union on Tuesday, U.S. president Donald Trump said he will award goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
This medal is the United States' government's highest civilian honor and is often presented to individuals to recognize a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science or other fields, according to the Library of Congress.
"I asked him, 'The one shot, the one where you put your stick at the back, and it hit the knick of your stick and bounced off, do you practise that, or was that a little lucky?' He refuses to answer that question," the American president said of Hellebuyck.
It was truly a one-of-a-kind performance by the Winnipeg Jets goaltender for Team USA. In addition to the big stops he made throughout the contest, he made 41 saves and posted a .976 save percentage.
"The members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear, based on their vote and my vote – and in this case, my vote was more important – that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor… the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said.
A handful of world-renowned athletes have received this award, including Simone Biles, Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Magic Johnson, Megan Rapinoe, Jerry West, Tiger Woods and Babe Ruth.
Hellebuyck, however, is believed to be the first hockey player in line to receive the honor.
The 32-year-old goaltender's already impressive resume continues to grow.
He was awarded his first Hart Trophy and third career Vezina Trophy following last season. Now, he has an Olympic gold medal and likely the highest civilian honor up next.
His Team USA and Jets teammate, Kyle Connor, returned to Winnipeg to practise on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Jets sit 11 points out of a playoff spot after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season as NHL regular-season champions.
