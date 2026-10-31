The Boston Bruins Aren't As Good As Their Record Indicates, But It Doesn't Matter

In the grand scheme of things, all that overperformance doesn't really matter for one very good reason: The Bruins are about as much of a "high floor/low ceiling" team as there is in the league. Between Swayman, a borderline-MVP-caliber forward like David Pastrnak, and two extremely good defensemen in Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm (both currently above 60 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5), they have enough top talent on the roster that, even if the depth slips a bit — as we should expect it to — they can still win plenty of games.