The Canadiens Are Becoming A Desired Free Agent Destination After Signing Mike Matheson Long-Term

The Montreal Canadiens are enjoying a renaissance season, putting together a 13-7-3 record to sit in second place in the competitive Atlantic Division. And things got even better on Friday when the Canadiens signed veteran defenseman Mike Matheson to a five-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $6 million.

Matheson’s extension solidifies Montreal’s defense corps for the foreseeable future, as their top-four blueliners – Matheson, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle are all under contract at least through the 2030-31 season, at a total combined annual cost of $29.9 million. With the rising salary cap ceiling, this quartet could be one of the better-bargain groups of D-men in the league.

But what is equally compelling is the potential to add more pieces to the competitive puzzle for the Habs. As it stands, Montreal currently has $3.61 million in cap space – a number that rises to $11.97 million by this season’s March 6 trade deadline. As of next season, the Canadiens project to have $20.1 million in space. Some of that will have to go to RFAs Zack Bolduc, Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj, but that still leaves more than enough space to bring some veteran help aboard.

And with Matheson now locked up, there’s only one place Montreal needs help with: at forward. It’s unlikely the Canadiens re-sign often-injured winger Patrik Laine – at least, if he doesn’t take a major hometown discount to stay a Hab. So Montreal is going to need a bona fide point-producing forward – most likely, a second-line center to take some of the heat off of top-line center Nick Suzuki.

Those types of players don’t grow on trees, but the great thing about where the Canadiens are in their competitive cycle is that above-average free-agent centers will be encouraged by the team’s ascent in the Atlantic standings and happily sign up to play in Montreal. Or if they are already a part of another team, they could waive any no-trade or no-move clause to be a Canadien.

Who could that be? It’s difficult to pinpoint one single NHLer who would be ideal for the Habs, but a player similar to Nashville Predators pivot Ryan O’Reilly would be the kind of player Montreal GM Kent Hughes is looking for. Of course, O’Reilly probably wouldn’t want to play in the high-pressure environment of Montreal, as a short stretch as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs a couple of seasons ago didn’t end with O’Reilly choosing to stay in Toronto when he became a UFA.

That said, a player like O’Reilly – someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience, and someone who can play hard-nosed defense while chipping in with some secondary scoring, would fit the bill rather well in Habs Land. Montreal’s strong start to the current season gives Habs management the leverage to not overpay on the trade or free-agent front to acquire that kind of veteran.

Regardless of what the Canadiens do with their cap space, it’s clear with every passing game that Montreal is turning a corner in their development. Keeping Matheson is an endorsement of the Habs’ current core, and as the Canadiens grow as a group, it will become much easier to be a destination for veterans seeking a legitimate shot at winning a championship. So while things look great right now, even better days are ahead for this organization.

