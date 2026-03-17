The Colorado Avalanche Shouldn't Be Too Concerned About The Dallas Stars Just Yet

That said, it's understandable why the Avs have struggled somewhat, going 6-4-0 in their past 10 games. Bringing in a new group of veteran players – including former Toronto Maple Leafs center Nic Roy, former Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri and former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak – in a relatively short period of time will cause some bumps in the road. And Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon said growing into a different team can take time.