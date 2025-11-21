The Future Is Now: Celebrini, Bedard And Schaefer In Fight For Team Canada

The lead-up to the first Olympics featuring NHL players in 12 years is full of debate about who should make the rosters.

In the summer, whispers of Macklin Celebrini being a possibility for Team Canada began after an absolutely fantastic rookie season. Connor Bedard was coming off a somewhat disappointing year, and his name was on the outskirts of the conversation. The questions about Matthew Schaefer focused on whether he could make the jump to the New York Islanders after just 17 OHL games last year, not on whether Team Canada was even an option.

Just over two months into the NHL season, the three most recent first overall picks are all squarely in the discussion about whether they should be on Team Canada in Italy when the 2026 Olympics open.

So much of this discussion has surfaced because of the statistical dominance that we’ve seen from each of them to start the season.

Celebrini and Bedard sit third and fourth in league scoring, respectively, behind just Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Schaefer is tied for the rookie lead in scoring, but he also sits sixth in scoring among Canadian defenders and tied for 12th among blueliners overall.

The truly impressive thing about the trio of young stars is that the counting stats aren’t smoke and mirrors. The more you dig into each of them, the more convincing their case to be on Canada’s team is.

Let’s start with Bedard.

Connor Bedard's Case For Team Canada

The oldest of the trio, Bedard, had the most hype around his game when he was draft-eligible, and it was mostly because of his incredible shooting ability and overall offensive dominance. His release is among the most impressive in the NHL, reminiscent of Auston Matthews at times.

His 13 goals this season have him one back of a trio of players tied with 14 and MacKinnon with 16. Among players with at least 10 games this season, Bedard sits in fourth in points per game, with just MacKinnon, William Nylander and Celebrini slightly ahead of him. To say he’s arrived would be an understatement.

Bedard’s offensive prowess has never really been the issue. His defensive game was woeful as a rookie, and last year, there wasn’t much improvement. This year, however, Bedard seems to have ignited a fire within himself to get better in his own end.

His results are still largely mixed, but his engagement is far better than at any point in his career, and he is putting himself into better positions to generate takeaways and turn the ice around. He may never be a Selke Trophy candidate, but his growth has been evident. With his offensive gifts, he’s become one of the league's most entertaining and offensively gifted players.

Macklin Celebrini's Case For Team Canada

Celebrini’s start to this season has been nothing short of fantastic. His offensive game has levelled up, and he remains one of the most well-rounded young players in hockey. His ability to win battles along the boards or in open ice, read the opposing team's breakout and shut it down, and make excellent decisions in his own end make him a coach’s dream.

Stylistically, some have compared Celebrini to Sidney Crosby, and the duo spent some time together at the World Championship. Celebrini’s nuances are very similar to Crosby’s. He understands little things like body positioning or stick placement. His game is mature, and it allows him to make an impact even on nights when the offense isn’t going – not that there have been many of those this season.

Statistically, Celebrini has been incredible as well. He has 13 goals like Bedard and sits just ahead of the Blackhawks' top player in points per game. Celebrini has been a two-way force the Sharks have begun to rely on heavily all over the ice.

Matthew Schaefer's Case For Team Canada

The most surprising possibility when it comes to Team Canada might be the rookie blueliner with the New York Islanders. Schaefer has been nothing short of phenomenal in his short NHL career thus far. His fluidity as a skater and his poise in all three zones have made him one of the best defensemen in the league already.

His offensive game is dynamic and skilled, built on his skating ability and an intensity that rivals that of the league's top defenders. Scheafer understands how to evade pressure, work off his teammates and create something from nothing. He jumps into the play offensively, and when he does make a rare misread, his skating allows him to get back into the play.

In his own end, there aren’t many defensemen in hockey that defend with their feet as well as Schaefer. He angles players off, impedes skating paths and has a quick stick to break up passes or knock possession loose. His mind and body work together seamlessly to get the puck back. He doesn’t bring a powerful physical edge, but his effectiveness is near elite.

Will They Make The Squad?

All three of these players have worked their way into the debates of who should make Team Canada. The biggest question now is whether they can convince the decision-makers that, despite their youth, they deserve to be on this squad.

In 2006, the Canadian management group decided not to take a rookie Sidney Crosby because they wanted to give the older players one final chance to represent their country. Coincidentally, that Olympic tournament was held in Italy as well. Canada finished seventh that year, disappointing a nation that prides itself on finishing at the top of the tournament.

Let’s take a quick look at the projections for the Canadian roster by first looking at who was there for the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

Let’s start with the blueline and Schaefer. The players at the 4 Nations will obviously be vying for the roster as well, but so will players like Evan Bouchard, Jakob Chychrun and Noah Dobson, among others.

Hockey Canada could opt to bring Doughty as the wily old vet. Morrissey is close to a lock and will likely be there as well. That leaves Schaefer fighting for one of the final spots. He has been as effective as the others, and he’s more well-rounded than just about any of them.

Schaefer's versatility might be what gets him on this roster. He’s capable of playing throughout the pairings if needed. He would likely start the tournament as the young, extra defender who is there to get some experience and work with the best of the best. By the tournament’s end, he would likely be playing a solid role with this team.

Celebrini feels like he’s all but locked up a spot on this team, especially with his emerging relationship with Crosby. If we pencil him into the lineup as a versatile, up-and-down-the-lineup player, we start to get a clearer picture for whether Bedard can make this roster. Ultimately, he feels like the biggest question of the three.

Bedard is the more offensively skilled and dynamic forward, and despite his defensive improvements, he may not be trusted on a fourth line. Canada needs to decide whether they want his offensive touch as depth, and ultimately, he might be the perfect extra forward. The kind of player that doesn’t start in the lineup, but if you need a jolt, you can insert him into a very skilled middle six and allow him to bring the heat.

Along with the forwards from last year’s 4 Nations team, Bedard is going to have to prove that he belongs ahead of players like Nick Suzuki, Mark Scheifele, and Wyatt Johnston, among others.

When push comes to shove, Celebrini feels like the safest bet to make this roster. His ability to play alongside Crosby in the top six or alongside a player like Nick Suzuki on a fourth line is valuable. Celebrini already plays like a vet and that should earn him a role on this team.

Schaefer was recently added to Canada’s long list and has entered the Olympic drug testing program, which gives him the chance to play. His arrival in the NHL has been incredible, and he has the versatility to play a big or small role on the blueline, playing a smart, mobile game at both ends of the ice.

Olympic hockey is fast, and Schaefer may fit that better than some of the incumbents, such as Parayko or even Doughty, who has slowed a step at his age. I think Canada finds a way to bring him, even if he’s the extra defenseman to start.

If one of these players is left off, Bedard feels like the most likely. With that said, his scoring touch to start this season and the potential of having him as the “secret weapon” as an extra forward should be enough to get him a spot at the bottom of the roster. He isn’t going to be a shutdown, bottom-six guy, but if Canada wants to have some scoring depth on the third line at some point, Bedard could be the answer.

All three of these players have impressed at various points for Canada internationally. Celebrini and Schaefer are still young enough to play at the world juniors next month. Bedard just aged out. These guys will be around for the Olympics in future years, so if they are left off, it’s not the end of the world.

If they are left off and Canada has a tough start to the tournament, memories of 2006 could pop up. Canada should be a force at the Olympics regardless if the young trio are there or not. The depth could wind up keeping one or all three of them off the roster but we should see at least one of them on the roster.

Celebrini, Bedard and Schaefer are the future of Hockey Canada. They might also be a part of the present.

