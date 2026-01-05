The Hockey Hall Of Fame Should Have An Easy Choice To Induct David Branch

The hockey world was stunned to hear of the sudden death of former OHL commissioner and CHL president David Branch Sunday at the age of 77.

For more than four decades, Branch was the central figure with the OHL and transformed it from a mom-and-pop operation into a business enterprise where professionalism and discipline were paramount. Branch was instrumental in the league becoming a respected hockey organization.

But most importantly, Branch had the most impact in his approach to the welfare of the players. Many bad things happened to young men in that league, but Branch was always proactive and reactive when it came to making things right. He did not suffer goons gladly and was quick to hand out some of the longest suspensions in the history of the game to miscreants in the name of player safety.

And for that and many other things, David Branch will be inducted into the builders' category in the Hockey Hall of Fame. I would be shocked if it didn't happen in 2026.

We remember David Branch and discuss why he should be a Hockey Hall of Famer in the video column up above.

