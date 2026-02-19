The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Women's Hockey Gold

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the women's and men's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/podcast].\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nToday's show features reaction to an instant classic in Milan: the gold medal\ngame between the United States and Canada, which Team USA won in overtime.\n\nMichael Traikos (in Milan), Andrew McInnis, Chris Sinclair and Michael\nAugello went live on YouTube\n[https://www.youtube.com/live/M_iejKkOrFk?si=8-zvP_YHuhTuMDLP] to recap what\nhappened, the medal day and the women's hockey tournament overall.\n\nHere's what they discussed:\n\n0:40: What was the atmosphere like at the gold medal game?\n\n3:20: What was surprising about this game?\n\n6:00: What was the vibe in the arena at the end of regulation?\n\n9:20: Thoughts on how Canada played with the lead at the end of the game?\n\n13:10: How did the Americans play throughout this tournament?\n\n15:10: Did the Canadians get too complacent with the lead?\n\n18:00: Thoughts on Team USA pulling the goalie with about two minutes left?\n\n19:30: What has Hilary Knight meant to Team USA?\n\n27:30: After the tournament, how do you feel about Canada's roster?\n\n32:30: Will this be Marie-Philip Poulin's last Olympics?\n\n36:30: Did Canada not have enough goal-scorers on the ice?\n\n39:30: Is this the best American Olympic hockey team ever?\n\n42:20: How did Switzerland pull off the bronze medal win?\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Women's Hockey\nGold by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Women's Hockey\nGold by The Big Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST9667961336]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.