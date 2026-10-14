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The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Projecting Team CHL's Roster For The CHL USA Prospects Challenge

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The Hockey News
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Oct 14, 2026 9:20 PM

Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down a few NHL rookies who have exceeded expectations through the first few weeks of the season before projecting Team CHL's roster for the upcoming CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.

Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.

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Here's what was discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can Trevor Connelly play a big role for the Vegas Golden Knights this season?

Related stories

4:37: Has Luca Cagnoni established himself as a top offensive-defensemen for the San Jose Sharks?

8:50: What impact will Roger McQueen have with the Anaheim Ducks?

12:19: Projecting Team CHL’s roster of forwards for the upcoming CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge

17:04: Projecting Team CHL’s defensemen

20:28: Which players will challenge for spots on Team CHL’s roster?

24:10: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column

megaphone.linkProjecting Team CHL's Roster For The CHL USA Prospects Challenge by Future Watch

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