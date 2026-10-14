The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Projecting Team CHL's Roster For The CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Oct 14, 2026 9:20 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 9:20 PM
Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down a few NHL rookies who have exceeded expectations through the first few weeks of the season before projecting Team CHL's roster for the upcoming CHL USA Prospects Challenge.
Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.
Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.