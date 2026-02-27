The Maple Leafs Face Questions. Their Playoff Fate Is Not One Of Them

The Leafs have four games against four very beatable teams before next Friday's NHL trade deadline. But even if they win all four of them by a combined score of 40-0, their hopes of making the playoffs are about as close to nil as you can get.
Ken Campbell discusses the state of the Toronto Maple Leafs in his latest video column.
The Leafs don't have to wait until then to decide their approach to the deadline. They go into it with no illusion that they are making the playoffs.
So what do they do, both for the short- and long-term?
Watch today's video column up above for more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.