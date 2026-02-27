Logo
The Maple Leafs Face Questions. Their Playoff Fate Is Not One Of Them cover image

The Maple Leafs Face Questions. Their Playoff Fate Is Not One Of Them

Ken Campbell
1h
Ken_Campbell27@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Toronto Maple Leafs should not even think about the playoffs this season. It is virtually over, and that should make their trade deadline approach clearer.

If Toronto Maple Leafs fans had any hopes that, led by an energized Auston Matthews with a gold medal around his neck, would will themselves back into the playoff race, those hopes were dashed with two dismal efforts and results in Florida after the Olympic break.

The Leafs have four games against four very beatable teams before next Friday's NHL trade deadline. But even if they win all four of them by a combined score of 40-0, their hopes of making the playoffs are about as close to nil as you can get.

Ken Campbell discusses the state of the Toronto Maple Leafs in his latest video column.

The Leafs don't have to wait until then to decide their approach to the deadline. They go into it with no illusion that they are making the playoffs.

So what do they do, both for the short- and long-term?

Watch today's video column up above for more.

toronto maple leafsvideo
