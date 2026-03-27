The NHL's Pulling-The-Goalie Rage Was Born 95 Years Ago

Pulling the goalie for the extra attacker has become a fabric of the game. We've been gifted with empty-net moments, such as Ovechkin's NHL record of empty-net goals, a missed shot that handed the Blackhawks Patrick Kane and more.
People wonder about strange things sometimes.
A big one for that is when people try to figure out who the first person was who thought it would be a good idea to pull a cow's udders and drink what came out.
Well, hockey nerds are a little different, and for us it was a big week. Because 95 years ago this week, an NHL coach pulled his goalie for an extra attacker for the first time.
Ken Campbell discusses the origin story of the extra attacker, and some memorable empty-net moments since then.
It didn't work, but it changed the landscape of the game.
Alex Ovechkin has been the biggest beneficiary of it as the NHL's all-time empty net goals record holder. But the tactic has also produced memorable moments for those who don't score on the open net.
Watch today's video column up above for more.
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