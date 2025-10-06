The Oilers Are Clearly On The Clock With Connor McDavid's Contract Extension

So Connor McDavid, the best hockey player on the planet, willingly chose to give himself a zero percent raise and give himself the third-highest cap hit in the NHL when he could have blown everybody out of the water.

Think about that for a minute. And if you're a fan of the Edmonton Oilers, thank your lucky stars that this McDavid drama didn't go into the season and that you'll have him in your lineup for at least the next three seasons.

NHL superstars looking to cash in won't like the looks of this deal, but McDavid said from the start of all this that winning a Stanley Cup was his No. 1 priority, and he backed up his words. Big time.

But he also put the Oilers on the clock here.

He's given them everything in his power to build a Cup-winning team – not a Cup-contending team – around him. And if they fail to do that, he'll go to try to win a Stanley Cup somewhere else.

Watch today's video column for the full reaction to McDavid's two-year, $25-million contract extension, and share your thoughts.

