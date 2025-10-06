Stan Bowman Details Behind The Scenes Of McDavid Extension: "That's What Connor Wanted"

The Edmonton Oilers’ long-anticipated contract extension for Connor McDavid has finally come to fruition, and General Manager Stan Bowman was both excited and shocked by the deal McDavid brought to the table when he signed on Monday.

In a media call following the news of both McDavid and Jake Walman signing extensions, Bowman detailed not just the logistics of the deal, saying it was "what Connor wanted." He called it shocking and unprecedented, but also a clear sign that McDavid is a different kind of leader.

“This isn’t about the money for Connor,” Bowman said, reflecting on the $12.5 million AAV figure. “Every conversation I’ve had with him over the summer and the previous weeks never once touched on that. He’s focused on winning, and we’re excited about where we are and where we’re headed.”

For Bowman, it was always about just waiting until McDavid was ready. When the superstar felt the time was right, they'd talk deal. Frankly, there wasn't negotiating. McDavid presented his plan, the Oilers quickly signed it. Realistically, why would anyone ask questions? It's perhaps the most team-friendly deal in the NHL.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind guy,” Bowman explained. “He’s such a tremendous leader and wants to win. That’s a testament to who he is as a person.” The GM emphasized that the deal was never about persuading McDavid on the monetary side, but rather about aligning him with the team’s culture and vision. “We never made a pitch that he should sign for that amount,” Bowman said. “It was just about having the right conversations and understanding where we are as an organization.

In other words, when McDavid wanted to talk hockey, they did. When he wanted to talk about the team, the roster, the game plan and more, Bowman filled in his captain on everything the team was thinking.

McDavid woke up two days before the regular season was set to start and decided it was time.

The extension, Bowman noted, provides strategic flexibility, particularly as the Oilers look toward next season’s free agency and trade deadlines. “Having more money gives you a lot more options than you otherwise would,” he said. “It’s a great situation to be in, and we can’t wait to keep going and try to make our team better.”

Yet Bowman is careful to stress that the McDavid deal doesn’t fundamentally change the team’s approach this season.

“Nothing changes in the short term,” he said. “We’re still focused on this season. Our goal is to win now, and that hasn’t changed.” He framed the extension as an opportunity to enhance the roster more this coming offseason. “We’re constantly living in both worlds,” he said. “Right now, we’re focused on the opening game, seeing how our team looks, and making adjustments. The number affects next summer more than this year.”

What's The Game Plan In Edmonton Now?

With McDavid signed and Walman on board for eight more seasons, the Oilers will get to work rounding out the roster with younger talents who will thrive as the Oilers stay competitive in this new McDavid window.

“It’s important to bring in young players,” Bowman noted. “Even this year, we’re committed to developing talent, both from Europe and North America. You don’t need all-world players immediately, but bringing in early twenties players with a couple of years of NHL experience sets them up to really come into their own.”

“Everything packages together,” he explained. Connor’s the driving man, and that’s the most important thing. But the Oilers are also mindful of acquiring younger players and nurturing their development.

Oilers' GM Talks 7-Year Extension For Defenseman Jake Walman

The Edmonton Oilers signed Connor McDavid to a two-year extension on Monday. That wasn't the only big news of the day. The team also confirmed a seven-year deal is done with defenseman Jake Walman.

This Was Never About Money for McDavid

Interestingly, Bowman described the negotiation process as highly unusual compared to other high-profile deals. “Usually, negotiations focus on money, term, and structure,” he said. “This was unprecedented. It was really about finding a moment when it felt right to Connor. Term and dollars were never the main conversations.”

The conversations were more about strategy. They had excellent discussions, good dialogue back and forth. "Yeah, he's a very smart guy in addition to being an amazing player. Like, he's got a lot of good ideas, and that's why, okay, the money wasn't the only thing for him and wasn't the most important thing,” Bowman said.

Bowman said that the players on the team were both shocked and stoked to hear about the McDavid news. No one expected this kind of contract, and signing it sends a clear message to others who are about to join the Oilers. This is about winning, and the best player in the world left money on the table to help bring in people who understand that.

“It’s obvious what he wants—he wants to win,” Bowman said. “That’s inspiring for the players. Each player’s situation is different, but seeing a leader like that is motivating.”

