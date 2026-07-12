The Ol' Try College: Keaton Verhoeff Is Using The NCAA To Round Out His Game

“There’s a ton of skill and really good players in junior hockey, but you often get more time and space there to look for that next-best play,” Simpson said. “Keaton had a great mindset coming in, knowing the defensive side of the game was something he wanted to focus on improving, so he bought in to trusting us to put him in spots to succeed. There were times when we could push him, and maybe he’s a little uncomfortable, but it’s good for his development. At other times, we could put him in spots where he could do what he does best and have success. We saw down the stretch that if he was playing against top lines, we weren’t concerned.”