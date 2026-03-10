The Players On 0-50 Hockey Team Are Anything But Losers

This is a group of young men that needs to be celebrated.
Imagine how hard it must have been for them to show up for practice at times this season. Even worse, the games where they probably knew they were going to lose and lose big.
But they kept at it and in the process brought a sense of pride and accomplishment to the organization.
Here's to better days for the Sarnia Legionnaires. Watch today's video column above for more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.