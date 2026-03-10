Logo
The Players On 0-50 Hockey Team Are Anything But Losers

Ken Campbell
5h
The Sarnia Legionnaires lost all their games this season, but they're anything but losers. In fact, this group of players needs to be celebrated. Ken Campbell explains why.

The Sarnia Legionnaires could not buy a win in the Greater Ontario Hockey League this season. They couldn't steal one, they couldn't manufacture one, they couldn't take one.

And as a result, the Jr. B hockey team has the ignominious distinction of going 0-50-0 this season.

This is a group of young men that needs to be celebrated.

Imagine how hard it must have been for them to show up for practice at times this season. Even worse, the games where they probably knew they were going to lose and lose big.

But they kept at it and in the process brought a sense of pride and accomplishment to the organization.

Here's to better days for the Sarnia Legionnaires. Watch today's video column above for more.

