The Sky Remains The Limit For Blackhawks' Connor Bedard

In terms of the NHL standings, it's a disappointing season for the Chicago Blackhawks, which were hoping to see some growth and possibly be within the playoff race at this point of the season.
As it stands, the Blackhawks sit 29th in the NHL, likely selecting in the top five once again.
But that doesn't mean the season was a total loss.
Plenty of younger players took steps forward and made their way into the Blackhawks lineup, such as Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, Ryan Greene, Oliver Moore, and Nick Lardis.
But the most promising sign might be the rise of Connor Bedard.
The 20-year-old has become the franchise-altering superstar the Blackhawks selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, notching 29 goals and 66 points in 58 games.
The skill was never in question, but after his sophomore season, there were concerns that his superstar-level talent might not translate well to the NHL.
His third season has proved that theory wrong.
Bedard is a highlight machine, showcasing his nifty passes, swift dangles and generational release nightly.
But it's the other elements he's added to his game that have made him so spectacular this season.
The most notable element he's added to his game is increased speed.
Bedard's max skating speed this season is 22.36 mph, ranking in the 57th percentile, according to NHL Edge. In the 2024-25 season, it was 21.44 mph, ranking below the 50th percentile.
He's also in the 87th percentile in speed bursts of 22 mph or more, with eight, and the 95th percentile in 20-to-22 mph bursts with 161. That's even factoring in the 13 games he missed earlier this season due to an upper-body injury.
Last year, he had no bursts of 22 mph or more, and he ranked in the 56th percentile of 20-to-22 mph bursts.
Although the added speed is great, knowing how to use it is where Bedard shines.
Standing 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Bedard is far from the biggest player in the NHL, but he has a strong lower body that he appears more comfortable using this season.
His speed is helping him win puck battles, as he can reach the puck faster and apply more pressure to his opponents. He's engaged on the forecheck and is creating plays with it. Using his speed in defensive scenarios is the next element Bedard will likely want to add.
But where his speed is most notable and best used is in transition with the puck.
Defenders are already terrified that Bedard will make a slick pass on the rush or use his hands to create a shooting angle, but without speed, it's easier to limit his space.
This year, his added speed puts defenders on their heels, and they are now aware that he can use it to blow past them. It's opened up more space for him to shoot the puck, and it's why he's on pace for 34 goals.
Bedard has added speed to his game by using crossovers more effectively. Players like Nathan MacKinnon do this frequently. As MacKinnon and Bedard constantly cross over, they generate speed, push defenders back and force them to change the direction of their feet.
On Tuesday, Bedard used this element of his game to dangle around and create a scoring chance for himself against New York Islanders defender Matthew Schaefer.
Speaking of Schaefer and even San Jose Sharks Macklin Celebrini, two young Canadian first-overall picks Bedard is constantly measured against, they have taken much of the spotlight this season.
While the growing consensus is that Celebrini and Schaefer have passed Bedard, that might not be correct.
Celebrini is contending for the Hart Trophy with 35 goals and 96 points in 69 games at just 19, but prior to Bedard's injury, the B.C.-born centers were neck and neck in goals and points. In fact, Bedard had 19 goals and 44 points in 31 games while Celebrini had 15 goals and 44 points in 32 games.
Those totals also fail to account for the level of talent each player plays with. Celebrini skates alongside Will Smith and William Eklund, both top 10 picks, as well as Collin Graf and veterans Tyler Toffoli and Kiefer Sherwood.
As for Bedard, his most skilled teammate is likely Nazar, who also missed a significant part of the season due to injury. His most common linemates this season have been Andre Burakovsky and Greene, according to moneypuck.com, who have 31 and 26 points, respectively.
That's changing, though, as Bedard skated alongside 2025 third overall pick Anton Frondell in his NHL debut on Tuesday. And the Blackhawks could be adding more skilled prospects next year with Roman Kantersov and possibly a top pick in this year's draft.
Bedard's offensive game is already so well-rounded, and he's learning how to use other facets of the game to his advantage offensively.
The sky is the limit for Bedard, with 40- or 50-goal campaigns as well as 100-point seasons in his near future.
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