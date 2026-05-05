The Story Behind The Barrie Colts' Cringe Game 7 News Conference

There are two sides to every story, including on Monday night when the Barrie Colts' coach and co-captain answered every post-game question with "No one cares, work harder," after pulling off an upset.
"Things could have been handled better on both sides," someone with the Barrie Colts told me when he described what went down after their game Monday night.
But what should have been a moment of triumph for a proud and storied franchise turned into an embarrassing, cringeworthy display when coach Dylan Smoskowitz and co-captain Kashawn Aitcheson responded to every question in the post-game news conference with, "Nobody cares. Work harder," which is the team's motto.
Ken Campbell discusses the Barrie Colts' post-game press conference that drew attention on Tuesday.
But, as you can expect, there are two sides to every story, including the Colts' and OHL's.
Learn more about it in today's video column above.
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