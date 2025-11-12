The Tkachuk Brothers' New Podcast Is Hockey's Unfiltered Answer To Kelce Craze

NHL fans are about to get something the sport has sorely needed – a raw, unfiltered, personality-driven show led by two of the game’s most entertaining active stars.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk announced on The Pat McAfee Show and posted on social media they’re launching a new podcast called Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, in partnership with Wave Sports & Entertainment.

The show will drop every Wednesday and aims to bring energy to hockey media similar to what New Heights did for the NFL with Travis and Jason Kelce.

Why 'Wingmen' Could Be A Game-Changer

There’s a hole in the NHL market when it comes to promoting personalities in the game. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have two of the biggest personalities.

Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers left winger, is one of the NHL’s biggest pests. A two-time Stanley Cup winner, he’s extremely talented with puck skill and grit, and he’s one of those players you hate to play against but would love to have on your team.

Maybe less hated than Matthew but still a handful, Brady Tkachuk is the Ottawa Senators’ captain trying to lead his team into consistent playoff contention.

Both talk a big game and back it up. That makes them perfect for podcast hosting.

They’re funny, blunt and completely unafraid to say what they think. That’s exactly what the NHL needs. As long as they aren’t handcuffed in what they’re able to talk about – and who is going to tell them what they can and cannot say – their inexperienced podcast energy should be infectious and a must-listen every week.

The best-case scenario with Wingmen is that it does for hockey what the Kelces did for football. Matthew and Brady have cross-market appeal: one plays for an arguable dynasty, the other for a Canadian capital team. And their natural chemistry could bridge the gap between casual fans and diehards who’ve long wanted NHL players to speak freely.

Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) on X

NHL fans, your new favorite podcast is here 🚨 Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk drops TOMORROW 🏒

Who They Should Have On

The guest list potential is huge. Imagine episodes where the game’s biggest stars let loose away from stiff post-game interviews.

Whether guys like Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby choose to take the brothers up on their invite remains to be seen. But, get on a character like Spittin’ Chiclets Paul Bissonnette or their own father, Keith Tkachuk, and things could get interesting. Get on the Hughes brothers, or have a crossover show with the Kelce brothers themselves.

In any case, Wingmen could become a huge off-ice marketing tool for the NHL. The brothers have the perfect blend of humor, authenticity, and competitive edge to make hockey fun and unpredictable – even better if the league leans into it.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.