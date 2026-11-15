The Wizard Of Montreal: How Dobes Outduelled Vasilevskiy In The 2026 Playoffs

The family was also willing to let Dobes chase his dream in North America. At 16, he moved to the United States and, through an agent connection, suited up for the St. Louis AAA Blues U-18 team. (His brother, a defenseman also named Zdenek, followed that path a few years later.) While there, Dobes even played a bit of high-school hockey for the De Smet Jesuit Spartans, colloquially known as the Yellow Buckets. That must have been an eye-opener for opposing shooters. “I had switched high schools, and the guys convinced me to start playing,” Dobes said. “It was really cool. It’s not the best hockey, but it was really fun. A lot of fans, and the schools take it really seriously. It was just something fun and to play with the guys at school.”