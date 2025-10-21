Three Betting Odds Long Shots For NHL MVP This Season

By Gary Pearson, BetMGM

Connor Hellebuyck not only became the first goaltender to win the Hart Trophy since 2015, but he also won the coveted honor as the most improbable pre-season betting long shot in the last 15 seasons.

Hellebuyck opened last season at +15000, representing a 0.66 percent implied win probability.

With the reigning MVP providing hope for all the long shots, let’s take a look at which three have the best chance of emulating Hellebuyck’s rare and venerated feat.

Jack Hughes MVP Odds: +3500

Excluding outliers last season and in 2015 when Carey Price won, the Hart Trophy has become known as an award won by the league’s most gifted offensive talents, those who finish among the scoring leaders.

In the last 15 seasons, no MVP who's not a goalie finished below seventh on the scoring chart.

Also, keep in mind that a defenseman hasn't won since Chris Pronger in 2000.

Those critical tidbits informed these long shots, as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has consistently scored at least a point per game since his third year as a pro.

Motivation should be at an all-time high for the 24-year-old, who is coming off a frustrating, injury-hampered season, in which he posted 70 points in 62 games.

In 2022-23, his best offensive season, Hughes had 99 points in 78 games, tied for the 12th-most with another of the featured long-shot candidates.

His +3500 NHL MVP odds carry an implied win probability of 2.78 percent.

Mitch Marner MVP Odds: +5000

While I expect it to take more time to become fully acclimated to life in Sin City, Marner notched two goals and eight helpers in his first seven games with the Vegas Golden Knights.

There’s no reason to expect a drop in production from one of the NHL’s elite setup men with a team that is among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, an ominous thought for Western Conference teams.

In his swan song season for the Maple Leafs, Marner enjoyed a career year, finishing with 102 points in 81 games.

After breaking through the 100-point barrier for the first time, he finished fifth in league scoring, an exemplary case study for an MVP long shot.

His +5000 odds represent a 1.96 percent likelihood.

Mikko Rantanen MVP Odds: +6000

Mikko Rantanen has adjusted to life in Dallas like a cowboy on a ranch.

I’m speaking about a player who notched 14 points in a ridiculous four-game stretch during last season’s playoffs, which included eight goals and two hat tricks, a run that ended Colorado’s season.

What do they say about revenge being best served cold?

The 28-year-old is in his prime and has finished among the top 10 scorers in three seasons. And he’s already ascending to the stars in the embryonic stages of the current campaign, with seven points from the opening five games.

Rantanen’s +6000 MVP odds translate to a 1.64 percent chance.

