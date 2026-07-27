Three Buffalo Sabres Trade Targets After Missing Out On Patrick Kane

The Sabres could use a boost on offense after moving on from Alex Tuch and failing to sign Patrick Kane. These three potential trade targets would be big swings.
After moving on from Alex Tuch this off-season, the Buffalo Sabres were heavily connected to Patrick Kane.
The Buffalo native went another direction, however. He reunited with the Chicago Blackhawks, signing a two-year contract worth $8 million annually.
Now that the Sabres missed out on Kane, they should strongly consider browsing the trade market for forward help.
They would benefit by adding another top-six right winger to replace Tuch as they look to build on a potentially transformative 2025-26 playoff appearance.
Let's look at three players the Sabres should target.
Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Questions about Kirill Marchenko's future with the Blue Jackets keep coming up. There were conflicting reports about whether a trade is imminent or not, but he is exactly the kind of forward the Sabres should have on their radar.
Marchenko would be a very good player for the Sabres to replace Tuch with. The 6-foot-3 right winger would give the Sabres a younger star with size to work with in their top six.
In 76 games last season with the Blue Jackets, Marchenko posted 27 goals and 67 points. This was after the 26-year-old posted career highs with 31 goals, 43 assists and 74 points in 79 games in 2024-25.
Alex DeBrincat, LW, Detroit Red Wings
With Alex DeBrincat entering the final season of his contract with the Red Wings, he's been a topic in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate. Dylan Larkin's trade request and Patrick Kane's departure have also led to questions about DeBrincat's future.
If the Red Wings end up making DeBrincat available this season, the Sabres should make a strong push for him. While he would not replace the size and physicality lost with Tuch's departure, he would give the Sabres an elite sniper in their top six.
DeBrincat scored 41 goals and set new career highs with 44 assists and 85 points in 82 games last season in Detroit. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for Buffalo.
Bryan Rust, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
While Bryan Rust is the oldest player on this list at 34, he would still be a very good player for the Sabres to add to their roster.
In fact, Rust has continued to play great hockey as he has gotten older.
In 72 games last season with the Penguins, he posted 29 goals and 65 points. This followed a career-high 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games for Pittsburgh in 2024-25.
Rust's playoff experience also adds to his appeal, as he has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.
With the Sabres looking to take that next step and become true contenders, it would not hurt to bring in a proven winner like Rust to their roster.
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