Three Potential NHL Destinations For UFA Michael Bunting

With Michael Bunting still available as an unrestricted free agent, let's look at three teams that could look to sign the pesky winger.
Another big-name NHL free agent officially came off the board on Thursday, as Patrick Kane signed a two-year, $8 million AAV contract to return to the Chicago Blackhawks. The future Hall of Famer was the best UFA still available before returning to the Windy City.
While there are not too many notable UFAs left, there are still a few interesting ones. Michael Bunting is among them, as the 30-year-old is a solid middle-six forward who chips in offensively and plays a feisty game.
With Kane off the board, it would not be surprising if Bunting's market starts to heat up. Due to this, let's look at three potential destinations for the seven-year NHL veteran.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres were one of the teams strongly connected to Kane this off-season before he signed with Chicago. Because of this, it would not be surprising if they pivoted to Bunting. While he does not produce the same kind of offense as Kane, he would help solidify their top nine if signed.
With the Sabres losing Alex Tuch this off-season and not making any notable additions on offense this summer, it could make sense for them to bring in Bunting on a short-term deal. He could be a nice fit on their third line if brought in.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are another Atlantic Division team that could use a boost on the wing. With Bunting now one of the top UFAs still available, it would be understandable if the Habs considered signing him.
If the Canadiens signed Bunting, he could compete with Alex Newhook for Montreal's second-line left-wing spot. Yet, even if Bunting played in a bottom-six role for the Canadiens, he would have the potential to be a valuable addition to their group.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets' depth on the wing is not the strongest at the moment. Because of this, it could make sense for them to take a gamble on Bunting to help improve their middle six.
Bunting would be a potential upgrade on the Jets' second line over Nino Niederreiter if signed. While Bunting had a bit of a down year in 2025-26, he also recorded at least 49 points from 2020-21 to 2023-24. With this, he could give the Jets some much-needed secondary offensive production if signed.
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