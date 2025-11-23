Three Potential Trade Destinations For Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov is officially a trade candidate to watch in the NHL.

Mintyukov would like to be traded by the Ducks "if he’s not going to play," according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. This comes after the young blueliner was healthy scratched in back-to-back games.

If the Ducks were to shop Mintyukov, there is no question that he would generate interest. The 2022 10th-overall pick has plenty of potential, and he would be a nice addition for a team looking to improve its blueline.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Mintyukov.

NHL Rumor Roundup: Canadiens Shopping For Help, Ducks' Mintyukov Could Seek A Trade

Having cooled off from their hot start, the Canadiens could be seeking help in the trade market. Meanwhile, promising D-man Pavel Mintyukov's future with the Ducks is in question.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings could be an excellent landing spot for a young blueliner like Mintyukov. The Original Six club is finally taking that next step and is a legitimate threat for a playoff spot right now, evidenced by their 13-8-1 record, and leads the Atlantic Division.

Yet, it is clear that one of the Red Wings' biggest needs right now is a top-four left-shot defenseman. With Mintyukov having the potential to become just that, it would make sense if the Red Wings made a push for the young defenseman.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers and Ducks have had their fair share of trades with each other in recent years. Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, to name a couple. Could they make another trade, this time centering around Mintyukov? It would make sense for the Flyers to pursue him.

When examining the Flyers' current roster, it is apparent that they require assistance on the left side of their defence. With Rasmus Ristolainen out, Travis Sanheim currently plays on the right side. Down the left is Cam York, Nick Seeler and Emil Andrae.

Due to this, Mintyukov stands out as a prime potential target for them. This is especially so when noting that the 21-year-old Mintyukov is young enough that he could fit perfectly into Philadelphia's rebuild.

NHL Rumor Roundup: More Owen Tippett Speculation, And The Latest On The Senators

After a hot start to the season, Owen Tippett's production has cooled, prompting speculation that his time with the Flyers could be numbered, plus a look at what Senators GM Steve Staios could be seeking in the trade market.

Winnipeg Jets

On Nov. 20, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Winnipeg Jets have granted forward Brad Lambert permission to seek a trade elsewhere. The 2022 first-round pick could be a promising young player for a team on the rise, like the Ducks, to add to their system.

NHL Insider Weighs In On Jets' Brad Lambert Situation, Potential Trade Return

NHL insider reveals the Jets' strategy for trading prized prospect Brad Lambert, drawing parallels to a past high-profile deal.

The Jets, on the other hand, could use another impactful left-shot defenseman on their roster. If they brought in Mintyukov, he would at least provide them with an upgrade to their bottom pairing. However, he also could compete for top-four minutes if he took that next step with Winnipeg.

Could the Ducks and Jets swap their disgruntled former first-round picks?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.