Through A Tsunami Of Injuries, Leafs Look To Crawl Out Of Their Hole

TORONTO - You know it's bad when the guys replacing the injured guys are getting injured, but that's where we are with the Toronto Maple Leafs these days.

Looking to end a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, the Leafs learned before their game against the St. Louis Blues that Matthew Knies would join the injury list along with six of his teammates.

The timing was suboptimal, with the Leafs looking really lousy and all lately. But they got a spark from their stars and role players in their 3-2 overtime win.

As Jake McCabe said after the game, the Leafs have a lot of work to do, but if you're looking for a touchstone victory, one such as Tuesday night's is as good a place to start as any.

Watch today's video column up above for the full story.

