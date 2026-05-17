Time To Turn The Page: Has The 'Yzerplan' Completely Failed?

What Detroit needed was a game-changer. Perhaps Nazem Kadri was always destined to go back to Colorado at the deadline, but what about Vincent Trocheck? The New York Rangers didn’t end up trading the versatile center, who was dynamite at the Olympics for Team USA, but what if Yzerman had made them an offer they couldn’t refuse? Detroit has a slew of prospects and young players. Eventually, you’re supposed to move them for what you need now. Inertia has been Detroit’s biggest enemy. And it’s not going to get any easier next season.