Top 50 World Juniors Moments Ever: Nos. 41 To 50

As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, I can agree that the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

Here are my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event.

Starting today, I'll provide 10 memories per day leading up to the tournament opener on Boxing Day. Watch the video for the full explanation of each moment.

Here are Nos. 41 through 50. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think.

50. 2002: Belarus and France face off in a 17-round shootout in the relegation round

49. 2010: Nino Niederreiter scores equalizer and overtime-winner against Russia in quarterfinal

48. 2017: Nico Hischier scores twice to scare Team USA in quarterfinal

47. 1995: Ukraine shocks Team USA, which starts the momentum for the U.S. NTDP

46. 1998: Maxim Afinogenov scores overtime-winner in quarterfinal to knock out Canada

45. 1994: Jamie Storr stands on his head as Canada wins gold over Sweden

44. 1985: Canada captures gold over Soviets after tying Dominik Hasek's Czechoslovakians

43. 1990: Canada wins gold after beating the Soviets and Jaromir Jagr's Czechoslovakians

42. 2015: Connor McDavid wins showdown against Jack Eichel to win gold on home soil

41. 2008: Matt Halischuk scores in OT to beat Sweden for gold

