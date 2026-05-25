Toronto Maple Leafs' Max Domi Out Indefinitely After Complications From Surgery

Max Domi underwent off-season surgery, but due to complications, he will be re-evaluated at the start of Maple Leafs training camp.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi is out indefinitely due to complications arising from off-season surgery.
Domi, 31, underwent surgery to address an issue he played through during the season, the team said on Monday.
The Maple Leafs did not reveal what the surgery was for and what the complications were, but they said he's expected to work with their medical staff and be re-evaluated at the start of training camp.
Domi played 80 games this season, recording 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points. He was scratched twice. During the pre-season, he missed some games due to a lower-body injury.
He averaged 14:53 of ice time and played on the wing or center throughout the campaign, often with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.
The Winnipeg, Man., native has two seasons remaining on a four-year contract with a $3.75-million cap hit and a 13-team no-trade clause.
Toronto is projected to have about $22.2 million in cap space this off-season. Calle Jarnkrok and Troy Stecher are their only pending UFAs at the NHL level, while Mattias Maccelli and Nick Robertson lead the Leafs' pending RFAs with arbitration rights.
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