Toronto Maple Leafs Take Top-Scoring UFA Darren Raddysh Off The Board For Eight Years

"We are thrilled to add a defenseman of Darren's caliber to our organization," Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said in a news release. "Darren has emerged as one of the NHL's premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness and strong play in all three zones. He strengthens our blueline in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team."