Tragedy Strikes Three Alberta Junior Hockey Players Chasing Their Dreams

Three teenagers playing for the Southern Alberta Mustangs died Monday in a car accident on their way to practice. Whenever a tragedy of this nature happens, it hits the hockey community very hard.
The Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team lost three of its own on Monday morning in a tragic car accident.
The young men were on their way to practice when their car was hit by a large semi gravel truck at an intersection in Stavely, Alta.
Caden Fine, 17, and 18-year-olds Cameron Casorso and JJ Wright were declared dead at the scene of the crash. The 40-year-old man driving the truck received minor injuries, said Claresholm RCMP. Police said they're continuing their investigation into the collision.
Whether it's Swift Current or Humboldt or Stavely, where the Mustangs played, any time a tragedy of this nature happens, it hits all of the hockey world very hard. Caden Fine, Cameron Casorso and JJ Wright were three boys chasing their dreams.
Our hearts go out to their families and everyone their lives touched.
