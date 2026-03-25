Tributes Pour In As Former OHL Player Jacob Winterton Dies After Cancer Battle At 25

His younger brother, Seattle Kraken forward Ryan Winterton, posted a photo of the two of them as children on a backyard hockey rink, with their arms wrapped around each other, on Instagram Tuesday night.
"Today I lost my best friend," Ryan Winterton wrote. "You weren't just someone I loved, you were someone I looked up to, someone who guided me, believed in me, and helped shape the person I am today. Watching you fight so hard and still having to say goodbye is a pain that never really fades."
Winterton played in the OHL for the Flint Firebirds in 2018-19, recording 11 goals and 21 points in 67 games. He then played for the Oshawa Generals in 2019-20, putting up 16 points in 58 games.
The Whitby, Ont., native then played for the University of Guelph Gryphons in U Sports hockey from 2021-22 to 2024-25. He combined for 67 points in 94 games and was enrolled in their real estate program.
Winterton was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer two months after his final U Sports season.
More tributes have poured in for Winterton, including from TSN insider Darren Dreger.
"Jacob was a wonderful son, brother, teammate and friend," Dreger wrote on social media. "My family has had the privilege of being a part of his life. His character and heart, immeasurable. His talent and leadership made every team he played on, at every level, better. Rest Cobs. You fought a helluva fight."
"Jacob and his family are in our thoughts today," the Flint Firebirds wrote. "Condolences from the Firebirds as we lose one of our own far too young."
The Generals, meanwhile, were deeply saddened to hear of Winterton's passing.
Ryan Winterton took a leave of absence from the Kraken on Monday. The team requested that his family's privacy be respected during this period.
"Everyone at the Seattle Kraken is deeply saddened by the passing of Jacob Winterton, brother of Ryan Winterton," the Kraken wrote. "We are sending love and support to Ryan, the Winterton family and all of Jacob's loved ones."
Added Seattle Times reporter Kate Shefte: "Had the absolute pleasure of interviewing Jacob Winterton a few summers ago. Still remember how funny every take was, and how proud he was of his little brother. Gone far too soon. Thinking of his family, friends and teammates today."
The Gryphons raised $7,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer and Winterton's cancer battle last November. They also held a Hockey Fights Cancer game in support.
And in July 2025, the first annual Cobs Classic golf tournament was held in Ajax, Ont., with proceeds going to help Winterton's fight.
"I'll miss your voice, your advice, and the way you made everything feel a little less heavy," Ryan Winterton wrote. "Some days will be harder than others, but I'll hold on to the love, the lessons, and the memories you left me with.
"You'll always be a part of me, in everything I do. Forever loved, forever missed."