'We Are A City In Mourning': Pawtucket Mayor, Hockey Teams And More React To Shooting Inside Ice Rink

Update: On Tuesday in Milan, Team USA and New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan commented on the shooting at an ice rink in Rhode Island that left three people dead and three others in critical condition.
"Our hearts and prayers go to the people that were affected," Sullivan told reporters at the Olympics. "That certainly is close to home for me, growing up in Massachusetts. Two of our coaches are from Rhode Island. What a terrible tragedy and something that hits close to home. I wanted to just acknowledge the incident and to let everyone know how sorry we are, that we feel for them and for their friends."
A shooting during a high school hockey game on Monday in Pawtucket, R.I., killed three people, including the suspect, and left three others hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said on Monday.
Since then, local leaders and nearby hockey teams are among those expressing their condolences and messages of support for the community in mourning.
"What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night for the (Blackstone Valley Schools) co-operative hockey team during a high-school matchup against the Coventry-Johnston co-operative team was instead marked by violence and fear," Pawtucket mayor Don Grebien said Monday evening.
Pawtucket Police chief Tina Goncalves told reporters the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it appears it was a targeted event that may have been a family dispute. She added that a Good Samaritan tried to subdue the shooter, who was at an arena to watch a family member's game.
Goncalves said it appeared the two victims who died were adults but did not provide further details about all the victims. She said the investigation continues.
The shooting happened at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a city of more than 75,000 people located a few miles north of the state capital, Providence, and about an hour's drive southwest of Boston, Mass.
"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that took place (Monday) afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket," the Bruins said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that a place meant for celebrating hockey and bringing people together was touched by this violence. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted by this tragedy and are keeping everyone in the Pawtucket community in our thoughts."
"While we wait for more details, we share our support with the community and commend the first responders for all their efforts," the team added.
"We join the entire Pawtucket community in mourning and extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, teammates and loved ones," the team said.
Blackstone Valley Schools and Johnston Public Schools confirmed the players on both co-operative teams were accounted for and safe, WPRI 12 reported.
The co-operative teams consisted of players from multiple schools. Blackstone Valley Schools' team consisted of students from St. Raphael Academy, Providence Country Day School, North Providence High School and North Smithfield High School. The Coventry-Johnston team had students from Coventry High School and Johnston Public Schools.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League is temporaily suspending all interscholastic games "out of respect for the victims and to reflect upon this senseless act of violence," executive director Michael P. Lunney said in a social media post.
A host on Providence radio station Lite 105, Heather Gersten, posted a photo of a hockey stick outside the front door on Facebook with the hashtag #SticksOutForRI.
"It's tradition that when there's a tragedy in the hockey community... that hockey sticks get placed outside your front door and on your porch," Gersten wrote. "It serves as a community-wide memorial, similar to lighting candles. Let's get those sticks out tonight."
Rhode Island governor Dan McKee said a tragedy like this is "incredibly difficult for people of any age to process," and his heart breaks for the victims and everyone affected by the shooting.
Gabe Amo, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island's first congressional district, said he stands ready to help secure any requested federal assistance.
"I'm saddened that gun violence has impacted another community — an ice arena should be a safe place for kids and families to come together," Amo said in a statement. "It's horrible that the memory of these teams' high school hockey Senior Night, with families from across Rhode Island, will be a tragedy."
A prayer vigil is being held Tuesday morning at Slatersville Congregational Church of the United Church of Christ in North Smithfield, a town in Providence County, WCVB reported.
Grebien said the City of Pawtucket would keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available and stand together to support those affected.
"Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight, we are a city in mourning."