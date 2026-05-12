What Are The Odds Of Potential Stanley Cup Final Matchups?

How likely are the Hurricanes and Avalanche to make the final? How about a Golden Knights and Canadiens matchup? Gary Pearson examines the latest Cup final matchup odds for BetMGM.
As we're approaching the halfway mark of the playoffs, it's an opportune time to check in on potential Stanley Cup final matchups and their accompanying hockey odds.
We'll have a clearer picture of potential finalists after the second round, but the odds won't be as profitable. If you're wondering, the least likely Stanley Cup final would feature the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres, with a 0.50 percent probability.
Let's dive into some of the prospective finals, including the obvious and most likely.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche (+100)
The Carolina Hurricanes are already twiddling their thumbs, waiting to see which team they will play in the Eastern Conference final.
After becoming the first team to win eight straight to start a playoff since the best-of-7 format was introduced in 1987, the Hurricanes appear unstoppable.
I imagine things won't be quite so straightforward in the final four, but who knows after they brushed past Ottawa and Philadelphia.
The Presidents' Trophy winners, meanwhile, are thus far living up to the hype, setting up the most probable Stanley Cup final collision.
The +100 odds imply a 50 percent probability.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche (+475)
The second-most likely matchup features the Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche, with the former exploding for 11 goals in the previous two games against the Sabres.
While the Canadiens dominated Games 2 and 3, momentum can shift as quickly as the wind on a blustery Montreal afternoon.
Still, the prospect of a Canadiens-versus-Avalanche final is intriguing, particularly as it would be the first time they have met in the playoffs since 1992-93, when the Avalanche were still the Quebec Nordiques.
The +475 odds imply a 17.39 percent chance.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights (+500)
The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in a rabid dogfight with the upstart Anaheim Ducks.
With that series up in the air, it's anyone's guess whether the Golden Knights can advance to the Western Conference final, let alone the Stanley Cup final.
I believe the Golden Knights will get past Anaheim but won't be able to overcome the Avalanche, which should manage to win one of the next three against the Wild.
If they prove me wrong, it would be the first time these teams meet in the playoffs.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche (+1300)
I expect the Canadiens to prevail against the Sabres. However, this matchup offers excellent value, considering the Sabres are just one game down and can quickly turn the complexion.
It would also mean the Sabres overcoming the mighty Hurricanes.
That is another kettle of fish entirely. Then again, the Hurricanes haven't faced any adversity yet, and they've failed to overcome the Eastern Conference final hurdle twice in the last three seasons, so this is by no means far-fetched.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks (+1300)
The Ducks haven't been given a chance all season, counted out by pretty much everyone.
I'm the first one to admit I didn't expect them to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and I still don't think they'll overcome the Golden Knights.
However, Mark Stone's health is up in the air, and the Ducks have proven their ability to overcome adversity through a level of resilience well beyond what their collective playoff experience implies.
That said, I'm still not on board with the Ducks soaring that high, at least this year.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights (+1600)
In Jakub Dobes, we trust.
If the Canadiens are to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, Dobes must continue on his current trajectory.
Even if Dobes outduels the goaltender who is most likely to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, Frederik Andersen, I don't see the Golden Knights fulfilling their end of the bargain.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild (+2800)
If the Wild win three straight to overcome the Avalanche, I don't see Anaheim or Vegas getting in the way of the city's first Stanley Cup final since the Minnesota North Stars lost to Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991.
That's the world's most ginormous if, as the Avalanche are the universe's largest wagon, which is moving at mach speed.
By Gary Pearson, BetMGM