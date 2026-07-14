What Could Be Next For NHL UFA Patrick Kane?

And why would Kane want to hitch his wagon to a Wings team that will likely take a step back when they trade captain Dylan Larkin? Detroit could prove to be the worst team in the Atlantic this year, and the 37-year-old Kane doesn't have long to go before he'll be retired. If he wants to join the most competitive team that wants him without moving too far, the Sabres or Maple Leafs make a lot of sense for Kane.