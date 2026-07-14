What Could Be Next For NHL UFA Patrick Kane?

Longtime NHL star winger Patrick Kane is still looking for a new contract. While a return to the Detroit Red Wings is still possible, where else has he been linked to, and how could he fit there?
Patrick Kane is the most experienced, talented UFA forward left in NHL free agency.
Kane, 37, spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, posting 37 goals and 116 points in 139 games combined. With 16 goals in 67 games this past season, Kane missed out on extending his 20-goal-season streak to five years.
But if he is leaving Detroit – and if he were staying in Motown, the re-signing would've happened already – Kane has some solid options for his next employer, particularly with teams in the Atlantic Division.
Some reporters, such as David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and TSN's Chris Johnston, have discussed whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a fit.
The Maple Leafs are over the salary cap ceiling by $2.75 million, but if Leafs GM John Chayka can find a home for veteran Dakota Joshua and his $3.25-million cap hit, that would free up enough cap space to give Kane a decent base salary and some healthy performance bonuses on a one-year deal.
Kane could be a phenomenal mentor to the Leafs' top draft pick Gavin McKenna, who says Kane is his hockey idol.
Putting Kane on the second power-play unit could work wonders for the Leafs as well. Their power play ranked 15th in the NHL this past season, and Kane had 19 points on the man advantage.
Space would be tight for Kane in Toronto, considering Chayka has already brought in veterans with skill and/or grit, such as Jack Roslovic and Nick Paul. Easton Cowan's development could also play a factor. If he can ease in a bit on the third line, then Kane can go about his business trying to win now on the first or second line.
However, Toronto is not the only option for Kane.
His hometown Buffalo Sabres also could use a veteran scorer, particularly now that right winger Alex Tuch engineered a sign-and-trade deal with the Washington Capitals this summer.
Aside from re-signing some pending free agents, the Sabres haven't really added a forward this off-season who can help replace Tuch's scoring. Considering part of what made the Sabres so effective this past season was their offense, with the fifth-most goals in the NHL, Kane could help ensure they don't take a step back in that department.
Buffalo's power play was even worse than Toronto's, ranking tied for 19th this past season. That makes Kane an even more enticing option for them.
The Sabres have $5.12 million in cap space, and the opportunity to play on an up-and-coming Buffalo team while earning a bigger guaranteed salary could be very appealing to Kane as well.
The Red Wings do have about $19.6 million in cap space, so if Kane wants to go to the highest bidder, it could be Detroit. But it's starting to feel like Kane doesn't want to settle for Detroit.
And why would Kane want to hitch his wagon to a Wings team that will likely take a step back when they trade captain Dylan Larkin? Detroit could prove to be the worst team in the Atlantic this year, and the 37-year-old Kane doesn't have long to go before he'll be retired. If he wants to join the most competitive team that wants him without moving too far, the Sabres or Maple Leafs make a lot of sense for Kane.
He may be an NHL senior citizen, but Kane still has something to offer. As a decorated, three-time Stanley Cup champion, he's earned the respect of his peers, and he's going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Kane may have just enough left to write a storybook ending to a dazzling, unforgettable hockey career.
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