What Nikishin's One-Year Contract Means For His Future With Hurricanes

James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 3:28 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 3:28 PM
The Carolina Hurricanes had been in a financial showdown until they agreed to a one-year contract with defenseman Alexander Nikishin on Sunday. What does this deal mean for the young defenseman's long-term future with the franchise?
The long standoff between the Carolina Hurricanes and up-and-coming defenseman Alexander Nikishin has finally come to an end. For now, that is.
The 25-year-old blueliner was a restricted free agent and missed the team's first 13 games of the season, and the Hurricanes were exercising their negotiating leverage by refusing to trade him.
That stare down officially ended Sunday afternoon, when the Canes signed Nikishin to a one-year, $3-million contract. The new deal is essentially both the player and the team kicking the can down the road, and addressing his future next summer.
To be sure, Nikishin has a chance to get a massive payday in the near future. In his rookie season, he produced 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games. And of course, he was a part of Carolina's Stanley Cup-winning team last year.
So why did the Canes and Nikishin agree to the contract? Well, for starters, because from Nikishin’s point of view, the contract walks him to restricted free agency – only this time, he's going to have arbitration rights. So if his numbers speak for themselves next year, Nikishin isn't going to be low-balled by the Hurricanes.
From Carolina's perspective, they get to bring back a youngster who could or could not be part of their long-term core. Roster flexibility is important, and GM Eric Tulsky has deftly managed his payroll. If Nikishin takes another step forward, Carolina will have every option to either pay him a lot of money on a long-term extension, or trade him.
Unlike this past summer, Nikishin will be offer-sheet eligible at the end of this contract. That could obviously change how things play out, meaning that Tulsky will have to be rather careful about losing a top young defenseman.
Nikishin's ceiling wasn't firmed up last season, and it won't be firmed up this year, either. He's still finding his footing at the NHL level, and Nikishin wasn't likely to get offers that start even in the $8-to-$9-million annual range. But Nikishin's new contract is a prove-it deal, and he's going to have every opportunity to show he's worthy of a huge raise.
Nikishin could've had a bridge deal, but he reportedly said 'no'. The Hurricanes could've lowballed him with an almost insultingly-low offer, and they could've let him rot on the sidelines. But neither party wanted this to drag out any longer, and so there was a clear compromise here between the Canes and Nikishin.
In about nine months, it'll be time for free agency and Nikishin and the Canes could be financial adversaries once again. The defenseman could be traded by that time, but if he plays well, Carolina may decide he does fit into their long-term plans.
And if there's little-to-no progress in Nikishin's game? The Hurricanes will have a better case with the arbitrator, and it may be time to trade him at that point.
Both sides waved the white flag Sunday, and Carolina is now going to be even more dangerous because of it.
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