What Should The Maple Leafs Expect From Morgan Rielly This Season?

thehockeynews.com Morgan Rielly Expected Major Change, Anticipates Big Presence From Gavin McKenna At Maple Leafs Training Camp Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly will have several new teammates heading into the 2026-27 NHL season, and he expected as much. With 2026 first overall pick Gavin McKenna among those new teammates potentially next season, he anticipates a big presence from him at training camp.