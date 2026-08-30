What To Expect From The NHL's Oldest Players For The Upcoming 2026-27 Season

Here is what to expect from the oldest players in the NHL going into the 2026-27 season.
Guiding the young talent of the league, being a stable voice in the locker room, and setting examples for all on the ice and behind the scenes, the veteran players have always been able to show up, break records, and set the tone.
Every successful team needs veterans in the roster, and there are a handful in the NHL that are really getting up there in age.
Here are five of the oldest players in the league, and what can be expected from them in this upcoming season.
Brent Burns, D, Colorado Avalanche
With a 12-goal, 35-point season in 82 games in 2025-26, 41-year-old Brent Burns is entering his 23rd NHL season. He has a current streak of 1,007 consecutive regular-season games played, just 57 games away from tying Phil Kessel’s record of 1,064 games.
Burns can break the record around mid-February, continuing his Ironman streak if he stays healthy and in the lineup while holding the title of the oldest active player in the league. He is already the active leader in games played with 1,579.
Entering his second year with the Colorado Avalanche, the veteran defenseman is projected to have a depth role on the third-line pairing. That allows Burns to keep his stamina, manage and limit his 5-on-5 ice time, and be an anchor for his team while preventing late-season performance dips.
Still holding a mentorship role, he could also continue to skate on the second power-play unit. Burns signed a one-year, $850,000 contract extension this off-season, and with an average ice time of 18:53 this past year, his presence is still felt by the opposition.
Corey Perry, RW, Los Angeles Kings
Going into his 22nd season after spending the 2025–2026 split between the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning, 41-year-old Corey Perry recorded his 15th 30-point season.
He played 72 games between the Lightning and the Kings, putting up 37 points. He goes into a one-year, $1 million contract as the NHL's second-oldest player.
Providing a gritty net-front presence, Perry can still be effective on Los Angeles' second-unit power play. With the opportunity to secure up to $500,000 in performance bonuses, his team would like him to use his size to score close-range goals, draw penalties, and agitate opponents.
If remaining healthy, Perry can reach the 1,500-game plateau, entering the year with 1,464 under his belt. With the experience Perry is known for, he can create his own chances and produce while establishing an aggressive forecheck and making the most of the 10 to 12 minutes of ice time that he'll average.
Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
With more records on Alex Ovechkin's radar, he refuses to slow down. Entering his 22nd season, turning 41 years old before opening night, the veteran signed a one-year, $4.25 million extension with the Washington Capitals.
He passed Wayne Gretzky’s regular-season record of 894 goals and enters the 2026-27 campaign with a total of 929, being just 11 away from becoming the record holder for most career goals in both the regular season and playoffs. He currently has 1,006 total goals versus Gretzky’s 1,016.
Ovechkin is coming off a 32-goal, 64-point season while playing all 82 games. With the Capitals' off-season additions of Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and free agents Boone Jenner and Vincent Desharnais, Ovechkin can benefit from the new talent surrounding him as he pushes to play another full season and chase the top ten in NHL history for all-time games played, currently having 1,573.
Still going to be on the first-unit power play with the job of being the primary trigger and one-timer threat in his signature spot, despite his age, Ovechkin has not lost his scoring touch.
Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin will continue to serve in the Pittsburgh Penguins' top six and first power-play unit. Malkin is going into year No. 21 with his one-year, $5.5-million contract.
With 1,407 career points, he is another veteran player expected to chase milestones, sitting three points away from passing Dale Hawerchuk for 22nd all-time and just 26 assists away from reaching the 900 mark.
Playing only 56 games last season, Malkin still had 19 goals and 61 points, operating at over a point-per-game pace.
With his contract allowing a $1 million bonus if the Penguins can make the post-season, they can expect an aggressive play style to push the team through.
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Remaining an elite first-line player, he enters his 22nd season with the same NHL team since being drafted. He'll likely keep his familiar wingers, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Playing 68 games last season, he finished well over a point-per-game pace with 74 points and 29 goals.
Crosby will stay a leader on the top power play. He had 10 goals and 23 points on the man advantage last year.
With milestones also in his reach, entering the year with 1,761 points, he is 11 away from passing Marcel Dionne for sixth place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. The Penguins captain is also just 39 points away from becoming the fifth player in history to reach the 1,800-point club.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.