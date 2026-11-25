What's Next For Hurricanes As The NHL's Eastern Contenders Get Stronger
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 8:52 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 8:52 PM
The Carolina Hurricanes have put together a dominant start to the regular season that has them positioned for another deep playoff run. But as the other contending teams in the Eastern Conference take big swings, will GM Eric Tulsky make a seismic move?
If you're a fisherman by trade or by hobby, you know there are times where you can see the outlines of a big fish moving just under the top of the water, just out of sight before it eventually breaches the surface and reveals itself fully.
Its form provides the warning sign something is surfacing, and you can't say you didn't see it coming.
At a time when many of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference have taken their big swing – the Montreal Canadiens acquired Dylan Larkin, the New Jersey Devils landed Connor Hellebuyck, the Florida Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk back in the summer – the Hurricanes have been quietly dominating.
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GM Eric Tulsky's team isn't in need of any glaring upgrades at the moment, but he's in a very fortunate position with a top-tier team, tradable assets, and $10.3 million in cap space to work with.
The main trade chip that stands out is defenseman Alexander Nikishin, and if the Hurricanes were to improve any area of their roster, the back end is much more likely to get a boost.
Nikishin was a part of Carolina's Stanley Cup-winning run last season – not a huge part, though. He averaged only 14:50 of ice time in the post-season, and he managed just one point in 17 playoff games. He missed the start of the season because of a contract dispute before he signed a one-year, $3-million contract at the end of October.
If he were a long-term part of the Canes, you'd think Tulsky would've signed Nikishin to a multi-year deal. Instead, he's essentially on a 'prove-it' deal – except he's trying to prove to other team's that he's worth trading for.
Would Nikishin be who the Pittsburgh Penguins would want in any trade that would make star defenseman Erik Karlsson a Hurricane? To this writer, that's a perfect trade fit: Carolina would get a still-effective Karlsson as a rental asset, with the possibility of signing the veteran to a multi-year contract when he becomes a UFA this summer.
thehockeynews.comKochetkov's Hot Start With Hurricanes Is Another Win For GM Eric TulskyThe Carolina Hurricanes ran over opponents in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, but their best player right now never suited up for a single game during that post-season run. Adam Proteau breaks down Pyotr Kochetkov's hot start and how it reflects on GM Eric Tulsky.
And on the Penguins' side of things, they’d get a younger blueliner who they can build their back end around for the future. Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas is in the early stages of transitioning from the Crosby-Malkin-Letang era, and adding Nikishin would give them a long-term piece of his puzzle.
What would happen if Carolina made a push to trade for Columbus Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski? If Tulsky put together a package that included Nikishin, one of Carolina's first-round draft picks (he has four to work with in the next three drafts), and a high-end prospect in a trade for Werenski, would that be enough for Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell?
Waddell gets a building-block piece in Nikishin, a first-rounder or two (albeit late), and an above-average prospect, while Carolina gets Werenski for at least the rest of this season and next year. Everybody wins with this type of deal.
Lastly, what would it take from the Hurricanes to persuade the Vancouver Canucks to trade veteran defenseman Filip Hronek? It would take much more than Nikishin to satisfy Canucks GM Ryan Johnson's trade demand for the 29-year-old Hronek, who is on a phenomenal contract (paying him $7.25 million for another five seasons after this one).
But Nikishin fits the mold of a younger player with potential still to be realized, and he might make a lot more sense for Vancouver over the long haul.
The Hurricanes are an organization that is already stacked in many regards, but if they are to win back-to-back Cups, they're going to need to counter-punch on the trade market. Tulsky can afford to be patient, and there's something to be said about not changing a good thing, but a big swing could take this team over the edge.
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