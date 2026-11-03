Kochetkov's Hot Start With Hurricanes Is Another Win For GM Eric Tulsky

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 5:17 PM
Updated Nov 3, 2026 7:43 PM
The Carolina Hurricanes ran over opponents in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, but their best player right now never suited up for a single game during that post-season run. Adam Proteau breaks down Pyotr Kochetkov's hot start and how it reflects on GM Eric Tulsky.
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