Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 5:56 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:56 PM
Let's look at a few potential options for Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson with the Dec. 1 signing deadline approaching.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent nearly two months into the 2026-27 season.
Edvinsson remains an RFA because he wants out of Detroit. He's reportedly refused offer sheets to avoid allowing the Red Wings to match them and has requested a trade away from the Original Six club. However, even after months of this, the Red Wings have yet to trade him.
The clock is ticking for Edvinsson to sign a contract if he wants to play in the NHL this season, as the RFA signing deadline is Dec. 1.
Because of this, let's look at three potential scenarios for Edvinsson and the Red Wings with the RFA signing deadline approaching.
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Scenario No. 1: Red Wings Finally Trade Edvinsson
One obvious solution to the ongoing Edvinsson drama would be for the Red Wings to finally trade the star young defenseman.
Edvinsson has generated interest from several teams this season. A few teams that have been connected to Edvinsson include the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues.
With this, the best route for the Red Wings could be to sell off Edvinsson. Trading him would end this ongoing saga and could net them a strong return, especially since he is just 23 and already a top-pairing defenseman.
Scenario No. 2: Edvinsson Plays In Sweden
If Edvinsson is not traded by the Red Wings by Dec. 1 and still refuses to play for them, there is a possibility of him playing in Sweden.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Edvinsson could play back in Sweden if he is not moved by the Dec. 1 RFA deadline.
"One of the things that some reporters who live in Sweden have told me is that they believe that if this goes past Dec. 1, he's prepared to play there," Friedman said. "That's how strong his resolve is. But we'll see."
With this, the prospect of Edvinsson playing in Sweden this season should not be ruled out.
Scenario No. 3: Edvinsson Signs One-Year Deal With The Red Wings
While it is no secret that Edvinsson wants out, let's consider the possibility of him signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings for this season.
Edvinsson signing with the Red Wings after all of the negotiation drama would certainly be surprising. However, if Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff refuses to trade Edvinsson as the RFA signing deadline approaches, it could make sense for the left-shot defenseman to sign for the year in Detroit.
Edvinsson signing with the Red Wings would still allow him to continue to grow his game in the NHL. Him returning to the ice could also raise his trade value if he plays well, which could help the Red Wings find the kind of return that they are looking for.
Thus, a one-year deal between Edvinsson and the Red Wings could still make some sense for both sides, even if a trade before Dec. 1 feels like the smartest move.
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