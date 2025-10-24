Which NHL Rookies Should Stay Past The Nine-Game Trial?

The nine-game mark carries significant meaning for NHL rookies who are eligible to return to the CHL.

We’ve already had a couple of players head back to junior hockey before they surpass the nine-game mark, which would burn the first year of their entry-level contract. Braeden Cootes of the Vancouver Canucks and Brady Martin of the Nashville Predators were both first-round picks from this past June’s draft, and each of them was given three games to get a quick taste of NHL action.

While both of them were sent back to their respective junior hockey clubs in the CHL, other players are still trying to earn their spot and stay past the nine-game mark.

Let’s look at how each has looked so far this season and whether sticking around the NHL makes sense.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Let’s be honest, this kid isn’t going anywhere.

Despite playing in fewer than 30 total games between the OHL, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Junior Championship last season, the success that Schaefer is having is unbelievable.

The first overall pick’s mobility, puck skill and poise with and without the puck have been notable. Schaefer has been good at both ends of the ice for the Islanders.

Schaefer trails only Cale Makar and Lane Hutson in points from a blueliner to start the season, with seven in seven games, and while it’s early, it’s easy to see the Islanders' new franchise defenseman continuing to produce at an elite level.

There is no chance that the Islanders decide to send him back to junior unless they are actively trying to make their blueline worse because he’s arguably been their best defenseman.

Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks

This isn’t quite as cut and dry as Schaefer, but Misa should stay in the NHL with the AHL not being an option.

Misa's ridiculous season last year in Saginaw proved he was arguably the best player in the OHL, and taking the step to the NHL is best for his development.

He hasn’t been in the lineup every night, but when he has, he’s showing more comfort, and he’s making positive plays on a bad San Jose team. In four games, he has two assists.

Misa has some work to do, and he may not have the offensive impact that you’re hoping for, but he could very well be a solid contributor to the Sharks if he’s given the room to play his game. He’s shown his intelligence already, making small plays on the breakout or finding teammates in space.

If he starts getting a bit more confidence and shooting the puck a bit more, he could be the team’s No. 2 center by year’s end.

Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks

Like Misa, Dickinson hasn’t played in every game, and the Sharks are insisting they have a plan for his development and deployment.

Dickinson hasn’t been asked to do too much, and he’s playing against lower-end competition for the most part, but he’s looked pretty good in those minutes over five games. He was dominant in the OHL last season en route to a Memorial Cup with London, and going back won’t help much.

Challenging him in the NHL might mean there are some rough moments, but it could be better for him long-term as he gets used to the NHL pace of play.

Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks were hoping that Sennecke would force his way into the lineup, and with five points in seven games to open the season, it’s safe to say that he’s done just that.

His skill and speed are so exciting to watch. He’s a bit chaotic at times, but when he’s the one controlling the chaos, things are going well for him. Aside from the plays that have resulted in points, he’s had some really nice plays that could have his scoring numbers even higher.

There is a real chance that Sennecke ends up as one of the highest-scoring rookies in the NHL this season, and it would shock no one if he had a couple of stretches of no production throughout the year. He’s a high-end talent with plenty of skill, but he is unrefined.

The Ducks have the luxury of having the time to let him make a few mistakes with low expectations for this season. He should be in the NHL full-time this year.

Berkly Catton, C/W, Seattle Kraken

It took a few games, but when Catton finally got into the lineup, he looked like he belonged in the NHL.

He’s only played three games, picking up an assist in the first, but he’s done so primarily on the top line. His speed, skill and intelligence have all been on display. He has proven everything he can at the WHL level, being one of the top players in the league in each of the last couple of seasons.

He should stay in the NHL, but if the Kraken feel like they can’t give him a top-six role full-time, the WHL might be in the cards. He’s still got a ways to go in his tryout, so there’s more time for him than just about anyone.

The Kraken could use the same playbook that they used with Shane Wright in his rookie year, playing him sparingly and eventually getting him an AHL conditioning stint before allowing him to go to the world juniors and then back to the WHL to finish the season.

Benjamin Kindel, W/C, Pittsburgh Penguins

When he was drafted 11th overall, many thought that it was a bit of a reach. When he looked good in camp, people doubted his ability to make the team out of camp. Now that he’s made the team and played in seven games, Kindel is proving he can hang in the NHL.

With that said, despite the Penguins' hot start to the season, Kindel may ultimately benefit from returning to the WHL and playing a bigger role, with the ability to push the pace offensively.

It’s a testament to Kindel that he’s where he is. He’s a supremely talented playmaker with good mobility and a knack for creating offense. His knock was that he might not be able to handle the pro game physically. He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s shown that he can handle physical play.

While he might be destined for junior hockey at some point, it would be fun to see him grow at the NHL level this season if Pittsburgh decides to keep him.

Harrison Brunicke, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Much like his teammate Kindel, he’s been playing pretty well, and the Penguins have been winning. You can’t argue with that.

Brunicke has been a fairly steady presence on the Pens' somewhat shaky blueline. His skating and size have allowed him to hang with NHL attackers. The best part of Brunicke’s game is that he isn’t making massive mistakes every night, and when he does, he usually has the skating to recover.

Brunicke has been quite a nice addition to the Pens to start the season. He is a bit more likely to stick in the NHL than Kindel, but he still has a decent chance of being sent back to the WHL. Sending him back would give Brunicke a chance to really push offensively and dominate, adding a layer to his game.

It’s probably a 50/50 shot at this point because the Pens seem to love him.

Jett Luchanko, C, Philadelphia Flyers

For the second year in a row, we’re having the conversation about whether Luchanko should head back to the OHL. Last year, it felt obvious that he should go back, and he ultimately did. This year was supposed to be different, but it’s eerily similar. The 2024 13th overall pick looks destined to head back to the OHL after playing in under 10 minutes in three of the four games that he’s gotten into.

Luchanko is a smart, speedy forward and he could probably fit in just fine as a bottom-six player for the Flyers today, but if they want to get the most out of him they should allow him to go back, play a ton of minutes in the OHL, play a big role at the WJC and add to his offensive game before jumping to the pros next season.

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

There is very little doubt that Parekh is ready to run a power play at the NHL level. The questions about his game revolve around whether he is capable of playing at a high enough level in his own end at 5-on-5 that warrants him being in the Flames' lineup.

As of right now, he isn’t on the top power play, and he’s still figuring things out on the second unit. His minutes have gone from 17-plus in his first few games to around 12 in his most recent two games.

Parekh isn’t going to be challenged at the OHL level at this point. His ability to dominate on the puck means he won’t be playing much defensive hockey, which is what he needs to work on.

Scoreless through a half-dozen games, Parekh needs to find a way to get involved because riding the bench or sitting in the press box isn’t going to help him grow, but playing in the OHL and toying with his competition isn’t going to either.

That might end up being the best option for him.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.