WHL Commissioner Not Concerned About League's Talent Pool Despite Players Leaving For NCAA
Nov 24, 2026 3:29 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 3:29 PM
In the midst of the second season under the CHL and NCAA's eligibility changes, WHL commissioner Dan Near is still pleased with where the league stands as a developmental ground for the next generation of NHL stars.
While teams across the CHL are losing high-end players earlier than expected, the new NCAA eligibility rule has positively affected recruitment. Players who had previously committed to the NCAA can now join CHL teams instead of playing in leagues such as the BCHL, AJHL or USHL.
Even if these players are only in the league for one or two seasons, having access to this talent pool is something that excites WHL Commissioner Dan Near.
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"The influx of players in the Western League since the NCAA rule change has been pretty substantial as far as the number coming in versus the number going out," said Near in Chilliwack, B.C., on Monday. "I would say it's harder to play in the league than it ever has been before."
"There's less 16-year-olds playing in the league than there ever has been before, and some of that we've added an import player. That's really another 23, 24 players that are coming into the league from out of the country. Then there have been a lot of Americans that have chosen to pursue their journey through the Western Hockey League and route to professional hockey and route to the NCAA.
"The depth of the player pool is not something we're losing a lot of sleep about."
The WHL is already capitalizing on the expanded talent pool that has become available. For example, newcomers like Dayne Beuker, Carter Sanderson, Gavin Katz and Bode Laylin would have been playing in different leagues if not for the new eligibility rule.
Near is happy with how teams across the WHL have been able to recruit these new players, who were not always available.
"The changing dynamic of the player pool is an interesting one," Near said. "25 really good players or so are now in college on an annual basis, and that changes the landscape a little bit. Your best player could be a 17- or 18-year-old. But that's not necessarily to our detriment. We think that it's worth thriving.
"We think that the Central Scouting list for the NHL speaks really well to where we're at as far as the caliber of development league"
The NHL's Central Scouting department released its preliminary players to watch list for the 2027 draft on Oct. 26, highlighting 52 draft-eligible prospects actively playing in the WHL. 37 WHL players were drafted to the NHL in 2026, with four being taken in the top 10 and 22 being selected in the first three rounds.
thehockeynews.comOne Year Into The CHL and NCAA's New Reality, Opinions Vary But Positives Are Evident It's been just over a year since CHL players have been deemed eligible for NCAA hockey programs, and Tony Ferrari speaks with some of the most important figures in Canadian junior hockey to share their perspectives on this changing landscape.
It's clear that the WHL remains one of the top developmental leagues in the sport, and it will remain that way despite being built around a younger core.
Someone who will be very busy recruiting over the next few months is Jeremy Colliton. The former NHL Assistant Coach is now the owner, general manager, and head coach of the WHL's newest team, the Chilliwack Rapids, which will begin its inaugural campaign in 2027-28.
As Colliton explained, the expanded pool of younger talent is a positive for the CHL.
"With respect to the league, yes, it has changed," said Colliton. "But in some ways, the way it changed is now everyone views the Western Hockey League to be the premier path. When Mason (Raymond) and Brett (Motherwell) were playing, either didn't have the opportunity to go NCAA and go the Canadian Hockey League route, or had to choose like I did.
Before his coaching and now front office days, Colliton played center with the Prince Albert Raiders for four seasons between 2001-2005. He was eventually drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft and spent an additional two seasons in the WHL before making the leap to pro hockey.
"I chose to go to the Western League. I would have loved to have the opportunity to also play NCAA. Now, 15- and 16-year-olds don't have to choose. So all the best players are going to come through this league, and it's up to us to make sure we get our fair share here."
In the end, the new NCAA eligibility rule should benefit the entire CHL. Yes, teams across the WHL, OHL and QMJHL will lose high-end players a year or two early, but on the flip side, they now have access to a brand-new talent pool.
Ultimately, player movement throughout junior hockey will be something to watch as teams across the CHL are jumping at the opportunity to add younger players who have already committed to the NCAA.
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