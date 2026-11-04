WHL Approves New Franchise In Chilliwack For The 2027-28 Season

In a press release, WHL Commissioner Dan Near was quoted as saying, "We are excited to welcome the new Chilliwack ownership group to the Western Hockey League and excited about what this means for the future of hockey in the Fraser Valley. Chilliwack is a passionate hockey community and we believe this ownership group brings the vision, commitment, and resources to build something special. We look forward to working together to establish a first-class organization that the community can rally around, and one that delivers an exceptional experience for players, fans, and partners."