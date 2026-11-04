WHL Approves New Franchise In Chilliwack For The 2027-28 Season

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Nov 4, 2026 7:33 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 7:33 PM
The WHL will be returning to Chilliwack, B.C.
After months of waiting, the WHL has officially approved a new franchise in Chilliwack, B.C. The league's 24th franchise will play out of the Chilliwack Coliseum, with its inaugural campaign being 2027-28. The team name has yet to be announced, with more details to be revealed in the foreseeable future.
In a press release, WHL Commissioner Dan Near was quoted as saying, "We are excited to welcome the new Chilliwack ownership group to the Western Hockey League and excited about what this means for the future of hockey in the Fraser Valley. Chilliwack is a passionate hockey community and we believe this ownership group brings the vision, commitment, and resources to build something special. We look forward to working together to establish a first-class organization that the community can rally around, and one that delivers an exceptional experience for players, fans, and partners."
The ownership group for Chilliwack will be led by Jeremy Colliton, Brett Motherwell, Mason Raymond, Mario Amantea, and Patrick Lathrop. Colliton will also serve as the team's Governor, General Manager, and Head Coach. Colliton has experience coaching at both the NHL and AHL levels and played his junior hockey with the Prince Albert Raiders.
In a press release, Colliton was quoted as saying, "I'm honoured to be back in the Western Hockey League, which played such an important role in my development as a player and person. Our family is thrilled to be returning to the Fraser Valley. We are grateful for the partners we have at the City of Chilliwack, and in the regional business community. We look forward to building a franchise the hockey fans of Chilliwack will be proud of."
As per the WHL, there will be an expansion draft in the spring of 2027. The exact rules surrounding the expansion draft will be revealed at a later date. Chilliwack returns to the WHL for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when the franchise was relocated to Victoria.
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