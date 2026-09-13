Why Canadiens GM Kent Hughes Made Up For Quiet Summer With Kreider, Bolduc Contracts

thehockeynews.com What Does A Successful 2026-27 NHL Season Look Like For The Montreal Canadiens? The Montreal Canadiens had a step-forward season in 2025-26, finishing in third in the Atlantic Division and winning two Stanley Cup playoff rounds. But what does a successful 2026-27 season look like for the Habs? Is it a Cup-or-bust year for Montreal, or is slow-but-continual improvement the key?