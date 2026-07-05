Why Chris MacFarland's Additions Since Becoming GM Of Predators Don't Make Them A Playoff Team

The Predators currently have $8.2 million in salary cap space, so MacFarland will be able to go out during the 2026-27 season and make changes as management deems necessary to take that next competitive step as a team. But with due respect to all Preds players, there’s no Nathan MacKinnon or Kirill Kaprizov on this team. There’s no Miro Heiskanen or Logan Cooley on this team.